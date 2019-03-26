APRIL 5-7
“Gallery of Living Art” — Live reproductions of the story of Christ’s Passion and Resurrection, 7:30 p.m. April 5, 2 and 5 p.m. April 6, 3 p.m. April 7; "Junior Gallery of Living Art" for families with younger children, 11 a.m. April 6, First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-8836.
APRIL 5-11
Lenten Art Experience — 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou St.
APRIL 6-20
Visit the Easter Bunny — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, with carrot break 2-3 p.m., noon-5 p.m. Sundays, Chapel Hills Mall, lower level center court, 1710 Briargate Blvd.
Visit the Easter Bunny — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, with carrot break 2-3 p.m., noon-5 p.m., Sundays, The Citadel, 750 Citadel Drive East.
APRIL 13
Easter 4 Kids Celebration — Easter egg hunt, stories, snacks and more, 9-11 a.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 4318 N. Chestnut St.; Pastor James Seiltz, 599-0200, 661-8630, seiltzjv@gmail.com.
Easter Egg Hunt — 9:30 a.m., Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 675 W. Baptist Road.
Easter Egg Hunt — With the Easter story, 10 a.m.-noon, Wilson United Methodist Church, 6460 Flying W Ranch Road; 598-0407.
APRIL 13-21
Visit the Easter Bunny — With egg hunt, 2-3 p.m. April 20, Bass Pro Shop, 13012 Bass Pro Drive. Go online for times.
APRIL 14
"The Passion of Christ" — Exploring Holy Week through anthems, congregational song and narration. 6 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South, free-will offering; 574-6700.
APRIL 18
Living Last Supper — 7-9 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd.; 598-7013.
APRIL 19
Harvest of Sorrow — Concert with choir and orchestra, 7-9 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., free-will offering; 598-7013.
APRIL 20
Easter Bunny Breakfast — 8:30-10 a.m., Outlets at Castle Rock' food court, 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., $5.
Chocolate Bunny Walk and Egg Hunt — For ages 2-10 with an adult, 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $6. Register: 520-6745.
Chocolate Bunny Walk and Egg Hunt — For ages 2-10 with an adult, 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $6. Register: 520-6387.
Victorian Easter Egg Hunt and Tea — For ages 2-10, accompanied by an adult, 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., Miramont Castle, 9 Capitol Hill Ave., Manitou Springs, $52 for one adult and one child, $30 for each additional adult, $22 for each addition child. Reservations required: 685-1011.
Community Easter Egg Hunt — For ages 12 and younger, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Springs Journey Church, 1250 Vondelpark Drive. Registration available online.
Easter Egg Hunt — Line up starts at 12:30 p.m., hunt at 1 p.m., Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation, 128 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek.
APRIL 21
Easter Train — 12:30 p.m., Royal Gorge Route Railroad, Cañon City, $44 and up. Reservations available online.
