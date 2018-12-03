Grammy Award-winning rock band Hootie & the Blowfish will perform July 11 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Denver.
Barenaked Ladies will open the show. Tickets are $30-$129.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to axs.com.
"Cracked Rear View," the band's 1994 debut album, is the 19th best-selling album in U.S. history. Lead singer Darius Rucker, who went on to have a country music career, and his bandmates are known for Top 10 hits "Hold My Hand," "Let Her Cry" and "Only Wanna Be With You."
The last album Hootie & the Blowfish released was in 2006. A new album is expected to drop next summer.