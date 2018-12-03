Grammy Award-winning rock band Hootie and the Blowfish will perform July 11 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Denver.
Barenaked Ladies will open the show. Tickets are $30-$129.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to axs.com.
"Cracked Rear View," the band's 1994 debut album, is the 19th best-selling album in U.S. history. Lead singer Darius Rucker, who went on to have a country music career, and his bandmates are known for Top 10 hits "Hold My Hand," "Let Her Cry" and "Only Wanna Be With You."
The group's last album was released in 2006. A new album is expected to drop next summer.