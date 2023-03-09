Capitalism got Peter Pan.

In “Hook,” Dragonfly Aerial Company Performance’s new production, Peter, who’s succumbed to life as a corporate drone, is lured back to Neverland by Captain Hook for one final battle between the Lost Boys and pirates.

The huge show, which features 80 aerialists, acro performer and others ages 5 to 49, is based on Steven Spielberg’s 1991 film of the same name that starred Robin Williams as Peter and Dustin Hoffman as Hook. The movie acted as a sequel to J.M. Barrie’s 1911 novel, “Peter and Wendy,” about a young Peter.

The company’s performance topples last year’s “Jungle Book,” with a cast twice the size and a trussing system for aerialists that’s four times the size. DAC Performance, a nonprofit, is a separate entity from its parent organization, Dragonfly Aerial Company, which offers recreational and competitive classes, workshops, conditioning boot camps and more in aerial silks, hoops, mixed apparatus, trapeze and more.

“Hook” is Saturday and Sunday at Ent Center for the Arts.

“It reflects that my husband and I come from a professional background producing entertainment on cruise lines,” said DAC Performance and Dragonfly Aerial Company Executive Director Mistia Fallon. The couple spent a dozen years doing aerial silks and magic illusion shows on the high seas. “The scope of the production is far greater than you might encounter at a local dance recital.”

Fallon and artistic director and group choreographer Jennifer Mitchell cast the shows differently from a traditional production. Instead of auditions, they ask performers at the school who would like to participate and then write the show around them.

Lead roles in “Hook,” including Rufio, Mr. Smee and the Neverland characters, are competitive aerialists who have been with the company for three to five years and will compete internationally the week after the show.

“The caliber of artists people will see are students who have won emerging pro titles,” Fallon said. “Our lead roles are high elite performers — we have them mixed in with all different levels of performers. We find a place and write a place for everyone.”

Four groups of cast members will do acro, which is floor work, and a variety of aerial acrobatics on 20 aerial apparatuses. Adults were primarily cast as pirates; a group ages 5 to 8 are butterflies on a baseball team; a group ages 9 to 12 are the Lost Boys; and teen boys ages 13 to 17, who are the highest in skill level, will star in featurettes and solos.

A show highlight is the 40-person battle scene, mostly done through aerials, but with some hand balancing and contortion and a whole lot of sword fighting choreographed by Jennifer Kling, who practices and teaches Olympic fencing.

“The battle scenes are really silly,” Fallon said. “It’s a funny show.”

