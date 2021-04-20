If you’ve always wanted to ask former Colorado Springs homicide detective turned TV star Joe Kenda a question, now’s your chance.On May 1 at 2 p.m., the author and host of “Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda” will be the keynote speaker for the Pikes Peak Library District’s annual Mountain of Authors community program. Kenda, whose new book, “Killer Triggers,” came out in March, will speak for approximately 45 minutes before beginning a question and answer session.
The event will be hosted through Zoom and registration is required. A link will be sent via email before the program’s start. One lucky virtual attendee will win an autographed copy of Kenda’s new book. Space is limited, so if you’re interested, visit ppld.org. A limited quantity of autographed copies of the book “Killer Triggers” can be purchased through the Friends of PPLD.
Mountain of Authors provides an opportunity for the public and local authors to network, listen to notable authors and learn more about the craft of writing and trends in publishing.
Kenda’s name came up this year when a Pikes Peak Library District librarian attended a virtual conference about upcoming book titles. Library officals reached out to his publisher as they have wanted to host him for a while.
In addition to Kenda’s appearance, the Pikes Peak Library District from 6-7 p.m. April 29 will host a live panel discussion about true crime called “Case File Conversations: Crime and the People that Chronicle It.” More information can be found at ppld.org.
“Mountain of Authors is a great opportunity for anyone interested in hearing from notable authors and learning more about the craft of writing and trends in publishing,” said Heidi Buljung. Pikes Peak Library District senior librarian in adult services . “With this year’s focus on true crime, we’re excited to have local author and CSPD veteran Lt. Joe Kenda (Ret.) as our keynote speaker.”