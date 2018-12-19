Released in 1990, "Home Alone" may be 28-years-old but the Christmas classic still resonates with audiences.
This is probably why Google chose to partner with Macaulay Culkin and had him reprise his role as Kevin McCallister in an ad for Google Assistant.
The ad follows Culkin, now 38, as he recreates some of the iconic moments from the film. This includes shaving, jumping on a bed and thwarting off two would be thieves, all with the help of Google Assistant.
I'm not a fan of commercials but as ads go its certainly entertaining. Take a look for yourself below.