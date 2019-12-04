Santa’s North Pole Adventure
Where: Georgetown Loop Railroad & Mining Park
When: Daily through Dec. 24.
Price: For adults 16 and over, tickets range from $41.50-$52.50. Tickets range from $20.50-$32.50 for kids ages 3-15 and are free for children under 3. For the full schedule of train rides and to purchase tickets, visit georgetownlooprr.com.
Santa is back on board at Georgetown Loop Railroad. Festive train rides, which are billed as “Santa’s North Pole Adventure” and last about an hour, will be rolling throughout the month. Santa will be passing out goodies along the picturesque route. You also can catch a holiday train ride on Dec. 14-15, when the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad in Antonito hosts the Santa Trains out of Chama, N.M. For more info and tickets, visit cumbrestoltec.com. Plus, there’s the Royal Gorge’s Santa Express Train , which runs at 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily through Dec. 31. For more info, visit royalgorgeroute.com.
Parade of Lights
When: 8 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Downtown Denver. The parade starts at 14th Avenue & Bannock Street.
Price: Free. Grandstand seats are available for $16-19; downtowndenver.com.
You’ll want to have your phone ready to take photos of the grand sights. Along the 2-mile parade route, you’ll find marching bands, ornate floats and appearances by Santa. The parade will be broadcast live on 9NEWS in Denver.
Holiday Tours of the Governor’s Residence
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Sunday and Dec. 12-15
Where: Boettcher Mansion, E. 8th Ave., Denver
Price: Free; colorado.gov/governor-residence
Of all the decorated homes you could check out this holiday season, you can bank on being awed by the Governor’s Residence, all spiffed up in its Christmas look. Different rooms in The Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion will be decked out according to the theme, “Naturally Colorado: A Holiday Celebration of Botanical Inspiration.” The Governor’s Room, for example, promises to be decorated with spring flowers. In the library, you’ll find an autumnal array of warm spices and citrus decor. The Drawing Room will showcase Hanukkah traditions.
Other events
• Tinker’s Damn Band and Ugly Sweater Contest, 7-9 p.m Friday, Whistle Pig Brewing Co., 1840 Dominion Way, facebook.com/whistlepigbrewing
• Manitou Community Holiday Market, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, free; manitousprings.org
• Christmas Creche Exhibit and Live Nativity, 6-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 8710 Lexington Drive, free; coloradospringscreche.net/
• Timothy P. and the Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers, 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Pkwy. Lakewood, $22, lakewood.org
• 1940s White Christmas Ball, 3:30 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Hyatt Regency Downtown Convention Center, 650 15th St., Denver, $40-$235; 1940sball.org
• Lighter Side of Christmas Parade and fireworks, 6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Woodland Park, free. lightersideofchristmas.com
• Electric Moonlight, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Rd., $70; cmzoo.org
• Denver Christkindl Market, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday- Saturday, through Dec. 15; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 16-23, Skyline Park on 16th Street Mall and Arapaphoe Street, downtown Denver, free; christkindlmarketdenver.com
• Camp Christmas, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturdays through Jan. 5, The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora. Tickets, $8, are available at denvercenter.org.
• Jared Anderson’s Christmas This Year: Holiday Spectacular, 7 p.m. Thursday, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Shockley-Zalabak Theater at the Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $12-$25.75; uccspresents.org