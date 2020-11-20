In between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday lives a day that seems forgotten.
Until now.
Beginning this year, Artists Sunday will fill out the holiday weekend, and become a day dedicated to the purchase of original art by artists across the country. You’re not alone in thinking it seems like somebody should have thought of this by now.
“Think of it like Black Friday, but for the arts,” Artists Sunday founder Christopher Sherman says. “There was nothing on that Sunday, so we claimed that for artists. We want to promote the buying of art during that time period.”
Sherman, a photographer in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, brewed up the idea after noticing a bump in sales the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year. He began to merge his arts and entrepreneur backgrounds to build the movement by reaching out to artists and communities across the country.
About 250 communities and 1,300 artists will participate in the inaugural year, including at least 10 Colorado Springs artists, although Sherman said he expects those numbers to increase. For more information on participating artists, go online to artistssunday.com.
“It’s a great idea,” local watercolorist Lorraine Watry says. “It’s a way to get the word out for both fine artists and craftspeople that we’re out there and have amazing things available.”
It’s free for artists to participate. Each will receive a tool kit with tips on how to run an event, e-commerce best practices and promotional ideas. Watry plans to offer a discount code for her prints through Instagram, Facebook and her newsletter.
“The more people talking about Artists Sunday the better for all the artists nationwide,” Sherman says.
This is a particularly good year to kick off the event, given the pandemic that closed galleries for months and canceled numerous art events. Millions haven’t been able to attend art and crafts fairs, which also has an effect on holiday gift-giving, Sherman says.
“Because of distancing, people aren’t going to be able to spend quality time with their families like they might,” he says. “Getting something personal or handcrafted or an artistic creation can mitigate that. You can’t be close physically, but you can be close by giving something handcrafted this holiday.”
