Ahhhh, potica, that wonderful, sweet, traditional holiday treat from Slovenia. Pronounced poh-TEET-sah, the yeast bread/pastry is rolled with a filling of nuts, butter, sugar and other goodies and then baked. We miss picking up loaves from the now closed Little Market on Willamette Avenue in Colorado Springs, but all is not lost. It’s a Pueblo tradition and available online from the wonderful bakery at Mauro Farms, maurofarms.com, along with pizzelle, Biscochitos and more. Or pick some up at 936 36th Lane in Pueblo. Yummy.