Ahhhh, potica, that wonderful, sweet, traditional holiday treat from Slovenia. Pronounced poh-TEET-sah, the yeast bread/pastry is rolled with a filling of nuts, butter, sugar and other goodies and then baked. We miss picking up loaves from the now closed Little Market on Willamette Avenue in Colorado Springs, but all is not lost. It’s a Pueblo tradition and available online from the wonderful bakery at Mauro Farms, maurofarms.com, along with pizzelle, Biscochitos and more. Or pick some up at 936 36th Lane in Pueblo. Yummy.
Colorado Springs food and drink picks
When our staff discovers something they love—they share it. On this list of Gazette staff 'Pikes Picks,' you'll find Colorado Springs-area eateries that have impressed and surprised the staff's palates.
It was me and the chicken sandwich, finally together.
Didn’t you hear? Friendsgiving is the new Thanksgiving.
The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., offers a treat of the day at the bakery and cafe. Tuesdays it’s a slice of luscious chocolate tart …
Pizzeria Rustica’s Passport to Northern Italy wine dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday will benefit Happy Cats Haven.
Up for a road trip? The Shaggy Sheep is a gem of a roadside restaurant in Grant, a location that makes for a great stop if you’re driving from…
If, for some reason, I had to choose a last meal, bread and butter would be at the top of the menu. After wandering around Trader Joe’s recent…
Delicious, fresh salads make me happy. And Saladworks, 2130 Southgate Road in Broadmoor Towne Center, in the corner spot where a Starbucks had…
The best nachos I’ve had in a long time had a lofty name: The Lord’s Chips.
Florissant isn’t known as a place to eat and drink. But I implore you: Go.
The custom option for pasta and pizza pies at this downtown pizzeria.
Tired of your regular morning latte? Stop by Pikes Peak Lemonade, 224 N. Tejon St. in Colorado Springs, for a fresh cup of lemonade. There’s j…
It’s a green chile extravaganza at Colorado Craft.
“Welcome to burger heaven,” the cook said as I approached the food truck. Patty’s Gourmet Hamburgers is just that.
An extensive number of interesting ingredients and gluten-free option at this pizza chain.
It’s no frills at the downtown Green Line Grill— just tasty grub at a price that also seems from yesteryear.
Tacos, nachos, burritos and quesadillas galore. Did I mention the exotic Beeritas?
A noodle bowl from Nourish Organic Juice is a craveable takeout meal that makes you feel as if you’ve done your body some good.
It’s coffee by day, cocktails by night — unless you like it the other way around. Hungry? Try some multicultural fare from a seasonally changing menu.
The food hits of Denver are trickling down to Colorado Springs. Fat Sully’s pizza and Denver Biscuit Co. share space on South Tejon Street, wh…
