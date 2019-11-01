MUSIC

Nov. 16: Handel's Messiah — With the Colorado Springs Chorale, 2 p.m., Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way,Woodland Park, $15; awmi.net/event/messiah.

Nov. 16: Trans-Siberian Orchestra - "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" — 3 and 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $49.50-$79.50; altitudetickets.com.

Nov. 17: Trans-Siberian Orchestra - "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" — 3 and 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $59-$80; 477-2100, worldarena.com.

Nov. 21: Wizards of Winter — Holiday Rock Opera, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $32.25-$68; pueblomemorialhall.com.

Nov. 23: Gentri: Finding Christmas — 7:30 p.m., PACE Center, Parker, $34-$44; parkerarts.org.

Nov. 25: Lindsey Stirling's Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour — 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $32-$76; 477-2100, worldarena.com.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Swing into Christmas with the Beverly Belles — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, 2 p.m. Dec. 1, PACE Center, Parker, $33-$39; parkerarts.org.

Dec. 6: Peace on Earth Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, free-will offering; 481-3511.

Dec. 6: Trace Bundy's Acoustic Holiday — With Kaki King, 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $22 and up; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.

Dec. 6-8: A Classic Parker Holiday — With Parker Chorale and Parker Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 2 p.m. Dec. 8, PACE Center, Parker, $24-$29; parkerarts.org.

Dec. 7: A Christmas Wish — America the Beautiful Chorus with Velvet Hills Women's A Cappella Chorus and Soli Deo Gloria Choir, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., $15; atbchorus.com.

Dec. 9: The Brian Setzer Orchestra Christmas Rocks! Tour — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.95-$89.95; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 11: Face Holiday Show — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $15-$35; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 12: "Holiday and Hits" — With Phil Vassar and Lonestar, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $47.50 and up; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 13-14: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats — Holiday show with Mavis Staples, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $46.50-$89.50; axs.com.

Dec. 14: KS 107.5 Classic Christmas — Featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with Luniz, Domino and DJ Staxx, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $19 and up; ticketmaster.com.

Dec. 15: Christmas Joy! — Presented by First Presbyterian Church, 2 and 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $17-$27; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 15: Pueblo Municipal Band Holiday Concert —2 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, free; sdc-arts.org.

Dec. 15: "Holiday & Hits" — With Phil Vassar and Lonestar, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$69.50; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 17: "All I Want for Christmas is Attention" — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$100; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 19-21: A Season of Harmony Christmas Show — With Restless Heart, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49 and up; bootbarnhall.com.

Dec. 20: KOOL 105 Yule Koncert — Featuring Starship and the Romanitcs, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49.50-$99.50; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 21: FACE Vocal Band Holiday Show — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $20-$45; altitudetickets.com.

STAGE

Nov. 8-Dec. 4: "A Christmas Carol" — 6-8 p.m. Fridays, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays-Sundays, Simpich Showcase, 2413 W. Colorado Ave., $19-$25; simpich.com/theatre.

Nov. 22-Dec. 29: "All I Want for Christmas is: More Olio" — Presented by Mountain Rep Theatre, opens 7 p.m. Nov. 22, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, runs through Dec. 29, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.

Nov. 23: "Nutcracker in a Nutshell" — 1 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $7-$8; sdc-arts.org.

Nov. 29-Dec. 1: "The Nutcracker" — Colorado Springs Philharmonic and the Oklahoma City Ballet, 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 29-30, 2 p.m. Dec. 1, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $32-$68; 520-7469, csphilharmonic.org.

Nov. 29-Jan. 19: Irving Berlin's "Holiday Inn" — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown. Times and ticket prices: coloradocandlelight.com.

Nov. 30-Dec. 29: "The Nutcracker" — Colorado Ballet, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $30-$160; coloradoballet.org.

Dec. 3: "Clara's Dream" — A twist on "The Nutcracker," 5 or 7 p.m., The PACE Center, Parker, $15; parkerarts.org.

Dec. 5: "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - The Musical" — 7 p.m. Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $40-$70; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 7: "The Nutcracker" — 2-4 p.m., Wasson Auditorium, 2115 Afton Way, $10-$15; rachaelsdance@msn.com.

Dec. 12: Moscow Ballet's "Great Russian Nutcracker" — 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $34-$119; pueblomemorialhall.com.

Dec. 12-21: "The Nutcracker of Parker" — 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturday, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, The PACE Center, Parker, go online for ticket prices; parkerarts.org.

Dec. 18: An Irish Christmas — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$69.50; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 20-23: "Nutcracker" — Colorado Youth Ballet and dancers of Colorado Ballet Society, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 21-23, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $18-$35; 255-3232, danceinthesprings.com/tickets.

Dec. 20-21: "Santa's Naughty List" — Burlesque, drag queens and more, 7:30 p.m.The PACE Center, Parker, go online for ticket prices; parkerarts.org.

Dec. 22: "A Charlie Brown Christmas" — 2:30 and 6 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.95-$49.95; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 24: "Twas the Night Before Christmas" — 2 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$59.50; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 26: "Holiday Wishes" — Presented by Cirque Musica, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49-$80; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 27: Adam Trent's "Holiday Magic" — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38-$58; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 29: Adam Trent's "Holiday Magic" — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$99.50; altitudetickets.com.

VISUAL ARTS

Nov. 22-Dec. 21: Holiday Show — With more than 50 local and regional artists, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 22, noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Nov. 22-Dec. 21, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery@gmail.com.

Dec. 6-7: Christmas Creche Exhibit and Live Nativity — 2-9 p.m. Dec. 6, 1-8 p.m. Dec. 7, with live nativity 6 and 7 p.m. each night, Church of Jesus Christ of Latte-Day Saints, 8710 Lexington Drive, free, canned food items accepted for Care and Share; coloradospringscreche.net.

Dec. 7 and 14: Second Floor Studios Holiday Show — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Second Floor Studios, 2418 W. Colorado Ave.; 321-2222, coartlady@gmail.com.

SHOPPING

Nov. 29-Dec. 1: Stapleton Holiday Bazaar — Noon-8 p.m. Nov. 29-30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1, The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, 8240 Northfield Blvd., Denver; tinyurl.com/yyxbh4hj.

Nov. 21-23: Winter Gift Market — 4-8 p.m. Nov. 21, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 22-23, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver; tinyurl.com/ycohue3b.

Dec. 14: Holiday Vegan Market — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; tinyurl.com/y525dw93.

CHARITY

Nov. 2: Gingerbread and Jazz — To benefit Early Connection Learning Centers, 6-10 p.m., Broadmoor West, 1 Lake Ave., $150. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3wvwcqh.

Nov. 18-25: Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child — Donations of shoebox gifts for children around the world. For drop-off locations, go to tinyurl.com/y5une57h.

Nov. 23: November Noel — To benefit Newborn Hope, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $150. Tickets: newbornhope.org.

Nov. 28-Jan. 17: Gazette-El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund — To benefit local health and human service agencies. For a list of events and to donate, go to emptystockingfundco.org.

Dec. 11: Community CPR Class and Toys for Tots Toy Drive — 6:30-8 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Admission is a new unwrapped toy or donation to Tri-Lakes Cares; monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.

FOOD AND DRINK

Nov. 17: Tea and Biscuits Holiday Tea Party — To benefit Harley's Hope Foundation, 2-4 p.m., Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, $15-$20. Tickets: harleys-hopefoundation.org.

Nov. 21: Simple Plant-Sourced Holiday Dishes Cooking Class — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St., $49 Registration: jlgoesvegan.com.

Dec. 5: It's Christmas Thyme Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

Dec. 6: Oaxacan Around the Christmas Tree - Tamales Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

Dec. 7: Sons of Norway Holiday Scandinavian Tea — 2-3:30 p.m., Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St., $20. Reservations required by Dec. 4: Kathie Godsil, 229-9289.

Dec. 7 or 14: Holiday Teas — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave., $35. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yyylx3hq.

Dec. 7 or 21: Christmas Candy Cooking Class — 1-5 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $100. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

Dec. 11: Homemade Holiday Gifts Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $60. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

Dec. 11: Holiday Baking: Tiny Treats Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, call for cost. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

Dec. 13: Couples Class: A Christmas Celebration Cooking Class — 6-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, call for cost. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

Dec. 17: Have a Fantas-taco Christmas Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $50. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

Dec. 19: Couples Class: Christmas in Santa Fe Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, call for cost. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

Dec. 20: Couples Class: No-Fuss Hors d'oeurves Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, call for cost. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

OTHER EVENTS

Nov. 8-Feb. 23: Skate in the Park — Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave. Go online for prices and times; downtowncs.com/skate.

Nov. 12-Jan. 4: Winter Wonderland: Holiday Traditions — Buell Children's Museum, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10; tinyurl.com/y5jadjsn.

Nov. 22-23: L'Espirit de Noël Holiday Home Tour — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Denver, $29. Tickets: centralcityopera.org/lesprit.

Nov. 29-Dec. 22: Santa’s Village — 4:30-8:30 p.m., with last entry at 7:30 p.m., Fridays-Sundays, through Dec. 15; nightly Dec. 16-22, Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Dear Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $15-$20, free for ages 2 and younger, $60 for four-pack. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y8mexec9.

Nov. 29-Jan. 3: Blossoms of Light — 5-9 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, $14-$21. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ybqlputy.

Dec. 6-Jan. 1: Electric Safari — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8, Dec. 13-23, Dec. 25-Jan. 1, with last admission at 7:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $5.75-$12.75 in advance, $7.75-$14.75 at gate, 75 cents for ages 2 and younger; cmzoo.org/electricsafari.

Dec. 7: Small Town Christmas Book Signings — With Carmela Lavigna Coyle, author of "Can Princesses Become Astronauts?" 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Nancy Oswald, author of "Ruby's Christmas Gift," 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Margaret Mizushime, author of "Tracking Game: A Timber Creek K-9 Mystery," 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.

Dec. 7: Veterans Christmas Social — Music, finger foods, karaoke and white elephant gift exchange (bring gift), 3-7 p.m., Enlisted Association Chapter 1, 3035-B S. Academy Blvd., $10. Tickets required by Nov. 25: 203-6736, treach1@msn.com.

Dec. 7: 1940's White Christmas Ball — Doors open at 3:30 p.m., Hyatt Regency Downtown Convention Center, Denver, $75. Tickets: 1940sball.org.

Dec. 7: Festival of Lights Parade — 5:30 p.m., on Tejon Street, starting at St. Vrain Street, proceeding south to Vermijo Avenue; coloradospringsfestivaloflights.com.

Dec. 7-31: Helicopter Christmas Light Tours — 6-9 p.m., Colorado Springs Airport, 1575 Aviation Way, $94 and up. Registration: 648-5580, coloradovertical.com.

Dec. 11: Electric Moonlight — For adults only, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Road, $65.75 in advance, $70.75 day of event, if available; cmzoo.org/em.

NEW YEAR’S EVE EVENTS

Dec. 27-28 and 30-31: Umphrey's McGee New Year's Run — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39 and up; ticketmaster.com.

Dec. 31: NYE - White Rose Gala — 9 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $79 and up; axs.com.

Events are added daily. For more events, go to coloradosprings.com. Looking for craft fairs? Head to the Craft Fair calendar in the Home and Garden section, Saturdays in The Gazette.

