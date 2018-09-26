Starting your Christmas shopping? Here are holiday craft fairs in the Colorado Springs area.
Admission is free unless otherwise noted. Send information for local holiday craft fairs at least two weeks in advance to Carlotta Olson at listings@gazette.com. Include dates, times, location with street address, admission cost and contact information to be listed in the paper, on space availability.
Oct. 5 and 6: Palmer Lake Art Group Arts and Crafts Fair — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Palmer Lake Town Hall, 42 Valley Crescent, Palmer Lake.
Oct. 12-14: Quilt Sale — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13, 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 14, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; 633-8888.
Oct. 20: Holiday Bazaar — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Ascension Lutheran Church, 2505 N. Circle Drive; 440-5896, kirstenj_hg@msn.com.
Oct. 27: Church Bazaar — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave.; 596-3778.
Oct. 27 and 28: Fine Arts and Crafts Market — 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 28, Lewis Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $6 admission.
Nov. 2 and 3: Prince of Peace Arts and Crafts Fair — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 4720 Galley Road; wetchm@gmail.com.
Nov. 17: Christmas Artisan Fair — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Fountain Valley Senior Center, 5745 Southmoor Drive, Fountain; 520-6470.
Dec. 15: Santa's Workshop and Bazaar — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.