The Western Street Breakfast is a classic Colorado Springs tradition that began in 1936, when 35 people gathered around an old chuckwagon in front of Joe Reich’s Swiss Chalet and bought their morning meal.

In the 86 years since then, the Western Street Breakfast has served thousands of cowhands, cowbelles and laypeople alike.

This year, the Western Street Breakfast will take place from 5:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday on Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs. The breakfast is served to the public by Army and Air Force volunteers, with proceeds going to support local military personnel and their families.

You pay $5 for a regular feast: pancakes, eggs, coffee, juice and milk. That’s quite a deal, especially considering that a 1949 ticket sold for about $1. Children under age 5 eat free.

Attendees enjoy complimentary hay-bale seating and top-notch entertainment, including live music, performances by the Sweetwater Native American dancers, and, of course, the departure of the Pikes Peak Range Riders.

In 1950, a year after their inaugural journey, the Pikes Peak Range Riders dubbed the Western Street Breakfast the starting point for their legendary ride.

After using the street breakfast as their kickoff for 60-odd years, the Pikes Peak Range Riders took over its organization and have been maintaining the operation ever since.

Kevin Kaveney, co-chair of the Western Street Breakfast committee, calls the breakfast a “good, old-fashioned wholesome destination community event” and commends Colorado Springs for its dedication to preserving its Western heritage.

“There’s not too many cities left in America doing something like this,” Kaveney said.