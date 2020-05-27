Michael Sturdevant, with his wife, Stacey, had a grand opening of their historic Crystola Roadhouse, 20918 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, on March 7, to celebrate completing the major remodel of the eatery.
On March 17, they were shut down because of the coronavirus. April 19, they reopened 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for takeout and curbside pickup and this week opened their dining area with those hours.
Michael Sturdevant, a longtime chef and restaurant owner, said, “What we thought would be about a three- or four-week remodeling took three and a half to four months to complete.”
The building was built in 1945 and was in major need of repairs. The inside was gutted in the remodel. New flooring and totally new kitchen equipment added. The outside of the building has a fresh new look.
“This bar top was completely restored due to its historical significance,” he said. “It comes from an establishment that was once owned by famous boxer (Jack) Dempsey, who lived in Cripple Creek at one point. The bar-back piece is also an antique relic that was once owned by Dempsey.”
It’s worth the drive to pick up some of the smoky meats Zach Pope, the chef, is pulling from the barbecue. Go for The Marty, a pile of shredded pulled pork topped with homemade coleslaw on a buttery brioche bun with a choice of fries or onion rings ($9.95), or half a slab of smoked ribs with choice of sides, coleslaw or barbecue baked beans ($13.95). Hint: Go for the onion rings and beans for filling, delicious meal deals. Details: 686-7369, crystolaroadhouse.com.