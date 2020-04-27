c316b0768a7fcb844b9dabab5402f41d

The Juniper Valley Ranch, pictured Friday, April 7, 2017, has been serving homestyle dinners since 1951. The restaurant is 15 miles south of Colorado Springs on State Highway 115. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

The ever popular Juniper Valley Ranch will open for the season May 8.

The historic restaurant, located just south of town at 16350 S. Colorado 115,  will offer diners to-go options of appetizer, main, sides and small dessert for $19.51 in honor of the year the eatery opened. This deal will continue through the season.

You can order beer, wine, cocktail specials and homemade pies — by the slice or the whole. Regular dine-in to follow when restaurants are allowed to open dining rooms.

Hours for pickup 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 12:30 to 6 p.m. Sundays. Details: 576-0741, junipervalleyranch.com.

