The ever popular Juniper Valley Ranch will open for the season May 8.
The historic restaurant, located just south of town at 16350 S. Colorado 115, will offer diners to-go options of appetizer, main, sides and small dessert for $19.51 in honor of the year the eatery opened. This deal will continue through the season.
You can order beer, wine, cocktail specials and homemade pies — by the slice or the whole. Regular dine-in to follow when restaurants are allowed to open dining rooms.
Hours for pickup 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 12:30 to 6 p.m. Sundays. Details: 576-0741, junipervalleyranch.com.