Denver holds a special place in the hearts of Hippo Campus singer-bassist Zach Sutton and singer-guitarist Nathan Stocker.
Four years ago, they took a “pilgrimage” to Red Rocks Amphitheatre to see Gregory Alan Isakov and DeVotchKa. The trip was laced with eerie career foreshadowing, they recall. This post-graduation vacation was the precursor to the St. Paul, Minn., band’s first tour.
In 2015, Hippo Campus played on the Red Rocks stage with Milky Chance and Walk the Moon.
Now, having returned for their second Red Rocks performance July 18 with Sylvan Esso, they say the band has grown musically and personally since Coloradans last saw them three years ago.
Hippo Campus isn’t confined to the indie-pop/rock label bestowed on them by the media, Sutton and Stocker say. They say they’re writing music in a more experimental fashion.
“We don’t make music in a room anymore because we’re jamming in the room trying to make our friends dance,” Sutton said. “We’re being affected by these things. We’re trying to express them. And in that effort, we’re finding out more about ourselves. This is informing the directions we’re trying to go. We’re trying to be more intentional.”
They’re accompanied on stage by lead vocalist and guitarist Jake Luppen, drummer Whistler Allen and trumpeter DeCarlo Jackson. Most of them have been together since high school, but they say their collaborative songwriting hasn’t always been easy.
“I think compromise has been a huge learning lesson,” Sutton said. “Sharing between roles, you don’t always get what you want, and you have to be OK with that.”
As they’ve aged, the musicians say, they’ve collectively processed their hard times. They’ll share some of their struggles with relationships on their next album. Themes of frustration and non-attachment are guiding their songwriting now.
Sutton and Stocker said they hope listeners can find beauty in their new music and relate to it, without putting too much stock in their experiences.
“I don’t want people to think we have anything figured out or that we’re preaching a sermon in our music,” Stocker said. “It’s more anecdotal. I want it to be a mirror for them to look back at themselves or whatever’s around them.”
Hippo Campus is going on tour again this fall — an excitement, they say, that’s indescribable. They said they like to think they’re learning the same universal life principles as other young people.
“People are put in this learning situation in college where you learn a lot about whatever you’re studying and who you are as a person in your relationship and (with) your friends,” Sutton said. “We’ve had to learn about this stuff in another avenue. Like, here’s eight people in a van.”
While proud of their musical milestones, they don’t claim to own the music.
“I think part of this job is that you have to surrender what you’ve made or the time that you’ve spent with it,” Stocker said. “It’s not like it was ever yours, but you saw it first and then you guide it out into where it’s supposed to be, the best you can I guess. From that perspective, I think it’s inherently everybody’s.”
Sutton and Stocker say they couldn’t imagine a different career. They said they’re grateful for growth and are “distilling a version” of themselves with evolving values.
“There was something my grandpa told me that I wish I would’ve taken more seriously at the end of high school,” Stocker said. “‘Before you decide what you want to do, it’s not a bad idea to become a good human being first.’”