Despite feedback that her style is singular and evocative, judges on HGTV's "Design Star: Next Gen" said goodbye to Arianna Danielson on Wednesday.
In the episode, titled "The Great Indoors/Outdoors," contestants were challenged to design indoor and outdoor spaces by incorporating natural elements, such as earth, water and fire. Judge Jonathan Adler told Danielson: "You have a singular style. It's evocative. It's eccentric. However, the scale was off. It just didn't really land."
The Colorado Springs designer made it into the top five of the competition, which initially included eight designers/renovators. Four are left, including Denver resident Eli Hariton. The winner receives $50,000 and their own HGTV show.
The next episode airs Wednesday on Discovery+.