Note: Some weekend activities could face last-minute cancellations because of changing COVID-19 restrictions. Check websites before you go.
THURSDAY
Bravo! Vail has designed a Reimagined Summer Festival with outdoor concerts and virtual music education classes on Thursdays through Aug. 6 and on July 27-29. Headlining: pianists Yefim Bronfman and Anne-Marie McDermott, violinist Ida Kavafian and the Dover Quartet. The full festival was canceled in May. Tickets and schedules: bravovail.org.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Museums are reopening with COVID-19 limitations. Enjoy Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (cspm.org), Miramont Castle (miramontcastle.org), Rock Ledge Ranch (rockledgeranch.com), ProRodeo Hall of Fame (prorodeohalloffame.com), Western Museum of Mining and Industry (wmmi.org), Ghost Town (ghosttownmuseum.com), Dinosaur Resource Center (rmdrc.com), Penrose Heritage Museum (tinyurl.com/ycxck2tl) and Space Foundation Discovery Center (discoverspace.org).
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
History comes alive at Greeley Old Time Farm Show, with antique tractors and engines. Main day is Saturday with live demonstrations including blacksmiths, a mule farming team, a parade of equipment, an antique tractor pull and a garden tractor pull. It's a free education, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Greeley RV Park and Campground. greeleyoldtimefarmshow.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Feeling rodeo-deprived this summer with all of the cancellations? Head down to the 74th annual Westcliffe Stampede and PRCA Rodeo. There's a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday and competition at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Also: visitors can buy a "We Buck 'em High at 7,888'" mask. wmvsc.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
You can see locals and visitors competing the next two weekends in the Rocky Mountain State Games. Other sports will be spread across several months. For July: pickleball, flag football, baseball, shooting, spikeball and mutton bustin. Schedules: facebook.com/RockyMountainStateGames
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A history treat, The Virtual Museum sponsored by the Manitou Springs Heritage Center, with “Pikes Peak Tales: The Peanut Pusher, Ghost Town Hollow, and Frozen to Death.” manitouspringsheritagecenter.org