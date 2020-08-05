Recently, I scrolled through my phone and found a video from one of the last concerts I went to.
It was bizarre to watch. It was bizarre to fuzzily remember huddling next to — and so close to — people in the crowd and feel the beat of the live band in my chest. It made me miss shows a lot.
It also made me think. What if some of those places I used to see shows — some of my favorite venues — don’t survive the coronavirus pandemic? What if that was their last show?
While music is returning to some Colorado Springs venues, others can’t reopen because they’re classified as a bar or because owners don’t feel it’s safe to do so.
The Black Sheep is one of those.
“It’s hard not to miss the days of loud music, singing with strangers and beer soaked floors after a sold-out show,” the venue shared on Instagram this month. “The landscape of live music is changing. The future is hopeful, but terrifying for many independent venues across the country.”
There’s a very simple way to help.
The National Independent Venue Association previously started the “Save our Stages’’ movement. Along with thousands of fans, 600 artists like Lady Gaga, Neil Young and Willie Nelson signed a letter drafted by the association asking legislators to financially support these live music spaces.
“Venues are experiencing upwards of 90% revenue loss and will be closed well into 2021 due to safety concerns posed by large gatherings,” the letter reads. “Without support from Congress, 90% of NIVA’s independent venues across America say they will be forced to close their doors forever.”
You can still sign the letter by visiting nivassoc.org.
“Save our Stages” is going further. U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and John Cornyn introduced a bill that seeks to provide Small Business Administration grants for independent live music venue operators affected by COVID-19.
The Save Our Stages Act would provide six months of financial support to venues and pay their employees.
Legislators have so far received 1 million messages related to “Save Our Stages.” I signed it because of how much I’m missing live music. And because I want to be able to see a show at these venues again.
According to The Black Sheep, there’s another easy way to help.
It’s the message on the place’s marquee: “Wear a mask, save a venue.”