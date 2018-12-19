If, as the Ronettes sing in “Sleigh Ride,” you’d like to be “snuggled up together like two birds of a feather would be,” tucked into a horse-drawn sleigh, MLazyC Ranch in Lake George has a holiday lineup of events for you.
The business, owned and operated by Ron and Ann Heck since 2016, leases 18 acres bordering Pike National Forest — just a 50-minute drive from Colorado Springs. It offers family-friendly sleigh or wagon rides and other events through the end of the year.
“For the Dinner and Sleigh/Wagon Rides, we use old-fashioned transportation to our dining hall for a homemade dinner. It’s something that we offer whenever we get a group of people large enough to put it on,” said Ann Heck. “We’re praying for snow so we can offer sleigh rides, but if there’s none, we put the wheels on the wagon.”
Up to 15 people can nestle into a sleigh (or wagon) under cozy blankets for a 1-mile dash through the ranch.
“It’s about the whole experience and not just the ride,” Heck said. “It’s good for little ones, who won’t get too cold on a mile ride. You’re cold enough to really appreciate the heated dining hall but not cold enough to get sick or frostbite. We think it’s the perfect combination.”
The Hecks, who moved to Colorado two years ago from Lancaster County, Pa., serve a hearty dinner peppered with comforting Pennsylvania Dutch-inspired dishes. Guests have a choice of steak or chicken with potato filling, vegetable, dinner rolls and fresh pies, including the Shoo-fly.
Also offered are daytime Cocoa, Sweets and Sleigh/Wagon Rides on various dates, which take just over an hour.
“We take you to our dining hall to warm up with hot beverages, treats and games, and then head to a campfire where there’s a branding iron guests can use to brand their own keepsake ornament,” Heck said. A sledding hill and rec center on the property are also available to guests.
A special event Sunday, Dec. 23, is a traditional ham dinner with Santa and Mrs. Claus with country and Christmas music “sung by cowboys and cowgirls” and dancing afterward.
The ranch has rustic mountain cabins, which can be rented for those who want a bigger getaway.
“There’s nothing like waking up in the morning to a homemade breakfast and enjoying feeding the horses right next to your cabin,” Heck said.
MICHELLE KARAS, THE GAZETTE, MICHELLE.KARAS@GAZETTE.COM