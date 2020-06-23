Singer Wesley Schultz, right, and percussionist Jeremiah Fraitesof the American rock band The Lumineers perform at the 24th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, Northern Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. The festival is one of the biggest cultural events of Europe offering art exhibitions, theatrical and circus performances and above all music concerts in eight days. More than 1,500 programs and performers from over 60 countries entertain the expected 450 thousands visitors representing 98 countries of the world. (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP)