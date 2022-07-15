There's an excitement people have when they visit one of arts and entertainment company Meow Wolf's three permanent exhibits in Denver, Las Vegas and Sante Fe, N.M., says company public relations representative Erin Barnes.
Barnes said much of that excitement came from Meow Wolf co-founder Matt King who died suddenly July 9. He was 37 years old.
According to a post on Meow Wolf's Facebook, King, who is also listed as senior creative director, was at the arts and entertainment company's first meeting in 2008 and alongside Quinn Tincher created Meow Wolf's first immersive art show.
"He was fearless and untamable," a post of the company's Facebook reads. "He dedicated his life to Meow Wolf and in turn, inspired thousands of artists and built the company that we have today. He cared deeply for the people around him and lived his life with an unbound passion for creating and collaborating."
King helped to build Meow Wolf as it grew from an informal collective of do-it-yourself artists in Santa Fe, N.M. to the company it is today. The two locations outside Sante Fe were added last year. King is listed as field art director for Las Vegas' Omega Mart, which debuted in February, and creative director for Denver's Convergence Station, which opened in September. He is credited as the lead artist of the Convergence exhibit and as a creative director of the Eemia exhibit among many others.
Convergence Station, located at 1338 1st St. in Denver, directly southeast of the Empower Field at Mile High, hit one million visitors last month.
Friends and family held a service for King on Friday in which Barnes said attendees were encouraged to dress up in the way that makes them feel most like themselves.
Someone close to King said that he told them if he ever died, he didn't want it to feel like a funeral but a dance party, according to Barnes.
Barnes said King wanted to make art for the masses, but also wanted to make art that people would want to experience.
"Now more than ever his work is just going to live on. Now that he's no longer with us (his art) is what we have to remember him by and it's an amazing thing to remember him by," Barnes said.