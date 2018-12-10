SharpObjects pic1.jpg
Today the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Critics Associationa (BTJA) announced the nominees for the 24th Annual Critics Choice Awards. 

"The Favourite," starring Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, was the Opening Night feature at the Denver Film Festival. It leads all films this year with 14 nominations. "Black Panther" has 12 nominations in a variety of categories, followed by "First Man" with 10.

On the TV side, HBO and Netflix lead the networks with 20 nominations each, followed by FX with 16, Amazon with 12 and NBC with 11. 

Colorado native Amy Adams is a nominee in both film and television for her roles in "Vice" and "Sharp Objects." 

“The extraordinary wealth of talent and growing number of platforms makes narrowing down each television category an unenviable task,” said BTJA President Ed Martin. “Despite that, we are thrilled with this year’s nominees and look forward to recognizing their outstanding achievements.”

Winners will be revealed at the Critics Choice Awards gala, which will be broadcast live on The CW on Sunday, January 13, 2019. 

A full list of all the nominees is below. 

FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 24TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS 

BEST PICTURE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

First Man

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Ryan Gosling – First Man

Ethan Hawke – First Reformed

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

BEST ACTRESS

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close – The Wife

Toni Collette – Hereditary

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams – Vice

Claire Foy – First Man

Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade

Thomasin McKenzie – Leave No Trace

Ed Oxenbould – Wildlife

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place

Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give

Sunny Suljic – Mid90s

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Black Panther

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Vice

Widows

BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle – First Man

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay – Vice

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite

Adam McKay – Vice

Paul Schrader – First Reformed

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – A Quiet Place

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk

Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is Born

Josh Singer – First Man

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

James Laxton – If Beale Street Could Talk

Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born

Rachel Morrison – Black Panther

Robbie Ryan – The Favourite

Linus Sandgren – First Man

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – Black Panther

Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – Roma

Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – Crazy Rich Asians

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – The Favourite

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – First Man

John Myhre, Gordon Sim – Mary Poppins Returns

BEST EDITING

Jay Cassidy – A Star Is Born

Hank Corwin – Vice

Tom Cross – First Man

Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough – Roma

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – The Favourite

Joe Walker – Widows

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Alexandra Byrne – Mary Queen of Scots

Ruth Carter – Black Panther

Julian Day – Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandy Powell – The Favourite

Sandy Powell – Mary Poppins Returns

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Suspiria

Vice

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Ready Player One

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Grinch

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Deadpool 2

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Ready Player One

Widows

BEST COMEDY

Crazy Rich Asians

Deadpool 2

The Death of Stalin

The Favourite

Game Night

Sorry to Bother You

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Christian Bale – Vice

Jason Bateman – Game Night

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

John C. Reilly – Stan & Ollie

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool 2

Lakeith Stanfield – Sorry to Bother You

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade

Rachel McAdams – Game Night

Charlize Theron – Tully

Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

Annihilation

Halloween

Hereditary

A Quiet Place

Suspiria

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Burning

Capernaum

Cold War

Roma

Shoplifters

BEST SONG

All the Stars – Black Panther

Girl in the Movies – Dumplin’

I’ll Fight – RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go – Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow – A Star Is Born

Trip a Little Light Fantastic – Mary Poppins Returns

BEST SCORE

Kris Bowers – Green Book

Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz – First Man

Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns

NOMINEES BY FILM FOR THE 24TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS

ANNIHILATION – 1

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

AT ETERNITY’S GATE – 1

Best Actor – Willem Dafoe

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR – 2

Best Visual Effects

Best Action Movie

BEAUTIFUL BOY – 1

Best Supporting Actor – Timothée Chalamet

BLACK PANTHER – 12

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor – Michael B. Jordan

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Adapted Screenplay – Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole

Best Cinematography – Rachel Morrison

Best Production Design – Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart

Best Costume Design – Ruth Carter

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Visual Effects

Best Action Movie

Best Song – All the Stars

Best Score – Ludwig Göransson

BLACKKKLANSMAN – 4

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor – Adam Driver

Best Director – Spike Lee

Best Adapted Screenplay – Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY – 3

Best Actor – Rami Malek

Best Costume Design – Julian Day

Best Hair and Makeup

BOY ERASED – 1

Best Supporting Actress – Nicole Kidman

BURNING – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME? – 3

Best Actress – Melissa McCarthy

Best Supporting Actor – Richard E. Grant

Best Adapted Screenplay – Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty

CAPERNAUM – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

COLD WAR – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

CRAZY RICH ASIANS – 4

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Production Design – Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman

Best Comedy

Best Actress in a Comedy – Constance Wu

DEADPOOL 2 – 3

Best Action Movie

Best Comedy

Best Actor in a Comedy – Ryan Reynolds

THE DEATH OF STALIN – 1

Best Comedy

DUMPLIN’ – 1

Best Song – Girl in the Movies

EIGHTH GRADE – 3

Best Young Actor/Actress – Elsie Fisher

Best Original Screenplay – Bo Burnham

Best Actress in a Comedy – Elsie Fisher

THE FAVOURITE – 14

Best Picture

Best Actress – Olivia Colman

Best Supporting Actress – Emma Stone

Best Supporting Actress – Rachel Weisz

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Yorgos Lanthimos

Best Original Sceenplay – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

Best Cinematography – Robbie Ryan

Best Production Design – Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

Best Editing – Yorgos Lanthimos

Best Costume Design – Sandy Powell

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Comedy

Best Actress in a Comedy – Olivia Colman

FIRST MAN – 10

Best Picture

Best Actor – Ryan Gosling

Best Supporting Actress – Claire Foy

Best Director – Damien Chazelle

Best Adapted Screenplay – Josh Singer

Best Cinematography – Linus Sandgren

Best Production Design – Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Best Editing – Tom Cross

Best Visual Effects

Best Score – Justin Hurwitz

FIRST REFORMED – 2

Best Actor – Ethan Hawke

Best Original Screenplay – Paul Schrader

GAME NIGHT – 3

Best Comedy

Best Actor in a Comedy – Jason Bateman

Best Actress in a Comedy – Rachel McAdams

GREEN BOOK – 7

Best Picture

Best Actor – Viggo Mortensen

Best Supporting Actor – Mahershala Ali

Best Director – Peter Farrelly

Best Original Screenplay – Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly

Best Actor in a Comedy – Viggo Mortensen

Best Score – Kris Bowers

THE GRINCH – 1

Best Animated Feature

HALLOWEEN – 1

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

THE HATE U GIVE – 1

Best Young Actor/Actress – Amandla Stenberg

HEREDITARY – 2

Best Actress – Toni Collette

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK – 5

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actress – Regina King

Best Adapted Screenplay – Barry Jenkins

Best Cinematography – James Laxton

Best Score – Nicholas Britell

INCREDIBLES 2 – 1

Best Animated Feature

ISLE OF DOGS – 2

Best Animated Feature

Best Score – Alexandre Desplat

LEAVE NO TRACE – 1

Best Young Actor/Actress – Thomasin McKenzie

MARY POPPINS RETURNS – 9

Best Picture

Best Actress – Emily Blunt

Best Production Design – John Myhre, Gordon Sim

Best Costume Design – Sandy Powell

Best Visual Effects

Best Actress in a Comedy – Emily Blunt

Best Song – The Place Where Lost Things Go

Best Song – Trip a Little Light Fantastic

Best Score – Marc Shaiman

MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS – 2

Best Costume Design – Alexandra Byrne

Best Hair and Makeup

MID90S – 1

Best Young Actor/Actress – Sunny Suljic

MIRAI – 1

Best Animated Feature

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT – 2

Best Visual Effects

Best Action Movie

A QUIET PLACE – 3

Best Young Actor/Actress – Millicent Simmonds

Best Original Screenplay – Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET – 1

Best Animated Feature

RBG – 1

Best Song – I’ll Fight

READY PLAYER ONE – 2

Best Visual Effects

Best Action Movie

ROMA – 8

Best Picture

Best Actress – Yalitza Aparicio

Best Director – Alfonso Cuarón

Best Original Screenplay – Alfonso Cuarón

Best Cinematography – Alfonso Cuarón

Best Production Design – Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez

Best Editing – Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough

Best Foreign Language Film

SHOPLIFTERS – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

SORRY TO BOTHER YOU – 2

Best Comedy

Best Actor in a Comedy – Lakeith Stanfield

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE – 1

Best Animated Feature

STAN & OLLIE – 1

Best Actor in a Comedy – John C. Reilly

A STAR IS BORN – 9

Best Picture

Best Actor – Bradley Cooper

Best Actress – Lady Gaga

Best Supporting Actor – Sam Elliott

Best Director – Bradley Cooper

Best Adapted Screenplay – Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

Best Cinematography – Matthew Libatique

Best Editing – Jay Cassidy

Best Song – Shallow

SUSPIRIA – 2

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

TULLY – 1

Best Actress in a Comedy – Charlize Theron

VICE – 9

Best Picture

Best Actor – Christian Bale

Best Supporting Actress – Amy Adams

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Adam McKay

Best Original Screenplay – Adam McKay

Best Editing – Hank Corwin

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Actor in a Comedy – Christian Bale

WIDOWS – 3

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Editing – Joe Walker

Best Action Movie

THE WIFE – 1

Best Actress – Glenn Close

WILDLIFE – 1

Best Young Actor/Actress – Ed Oxenbould

TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE 24TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Americans (FX)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Homecoming (Amazon)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Diego Luna – Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Richard Madden – Bodyguard (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Matthew Rhys – The Americans (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us (NBC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce (HBO)

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America)

Elizabeth Olsen – Sorry For Your Loss (Facebook Watch)

Julia Roberts – Homecoming (Amazon)

Keri Russell – The Americans (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Richard Cabral – Mayans M.C. (FX)

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Noah Emmerich – The Americans (FX)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)

Richard Schiff – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Shea Whigham – Homecoming (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Dina Shihabi – Jack Ryan (Amazon)

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Holly Taylor – The Americans (FX)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Middle (ABC)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Allison Janney – Mom (CBS)

Justina Machado – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Debra Messing – Will & Grace (NBC)

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)

Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)

Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)

Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Laurie Metcalf – The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Zoe Perry – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Miriam Shor – Younger (TV Land)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

American Vandal (Netflix)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Icebox (HBO)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

King Lear (Amazon)

My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)

Notes from the Field (HBO)

The Tale (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects (HBO)

Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Connie Britton – Dirty John (Bravo)

Carrie Coon – The Sinner (USA Network)

Laura Dern – The Tale (HBO)

Anna Deavere Smith – Notes From the Field (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Eric Lange – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Alex Rich – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Peter Sarsgaard – The Looming Tower (Hulu)

Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ellen Burstyn – The Tale (HBO)

Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects (HBO)

Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Julia Garner – Dirty John (Bravo)

Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Elizabeth Perkins – Sharp Objects (HBO)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)

Archer (FXX)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

South Park (Comedy Central)

NOMINEES BY PROGRAM FOR THE 24TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS

A VERY ENGLISH SCANDAL (Amazon) – 3

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Hugh Grant

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Ben Whishaw

ADVENTURE TIME (Cartoon Network) – 1

Best Animated Series

AMERICAN VANDAL (Netflix) – 1

Best Limited Series

THE AMERICANS (FX) – 5

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Matthew Rhys

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Keri Russell

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Noah Emmerich

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Holly Taylor

ARCHER (FXX) – 1

Best Animated Series

THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY (FX) – 5

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Darren Criss

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Finn Wittrock

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Penelope Cruz

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Judith Light

ATLANTA (FX) – 3

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Donald Glover

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Brian Tyree Henry

BARRY (HBO) – 3

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Bill Hader

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Henry Winkler

BETTER CALL SAUL (AMC) – 3

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Bob Odenkirk

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Rhea Seehorn

THE BIG BANG THEORY (CBS) – 1

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Jim Parsons

BILLIONS (Showtime) – 1

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Asia Kate Dillon

BOB’S BURGERS (Fox) – 1

Best Animated Series

BODYGUARD (Netflix) – 1

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Richard Madden

BOJACK HORSEMAN (Netflix) – 1

Best Animated Series

BROCKMIRE (IFC) – 1

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Hank Azaria

BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (Fox) – 1

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Andy Samberg

THE CONNERS (ABC) – 1

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Laurie Metcalf

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (The CW) – 1

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Rachel Bloom

THE DEUCE (HBO) – 1

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Maggie Gyllenhaal

DIRTY JOHN (Bravo) – 2

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Connie Britton

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Julia Garner

ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA (Showtime) – 5

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Paul Dano

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Benicio Del Toro

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Patricia Arquette

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Eric Lange

GENIUS: PICASSO (National Geographic) – 3

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Antonio Banderas

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Alex Rich

GLOW (Netflix) – 1

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Betty Gilpin

THE GOOD DOCTOR (ABC) – 2

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Freddie Highmore

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Richard Schiff

THE GOOD FIGHT (CBS All Access) – 1

Best Drama Series

THE GOOD PLACE (NBC) – 3

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Ted Danson

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – William Jackson Harper

THE HANDMAID’S TALE (Hulu) – 2

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Elisabeth Moss

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Yvonne Strahovski

HOMECOMING (Amazon) – 3

Best Drama Series

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Julia Roberts

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Shea Whigham

ICEBOX (HBO) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

INSECURE (HBO) – 1

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Issa Rae

JACK RYAN (AMAZON) – 1

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Dina Shihabi

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT (NBC) – 3

Best Movie Made for Television

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – John Legend

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Brandon Victor Dixon

KILLING EVE (BBC America) – 3

Best Drama Series

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Jodie Comer

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Sandra Oh

KING LEAR (Amazon) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

THE KOMINSKY METHOD (Netflix) – 2

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Michael Douglas

THE LOOMING TOWER (Hulu) – 1

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Peter Sarsgaard

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL (Amazon) – 4

Best Comedy Series

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Rachel Brosnahan

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Tony Shalhoub

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Alex Borstein

MAYANS M.C. (FX) – 1

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Richard Cabral

THE MIDDLE (ABC) – 1

Best Comedy Series

MOM (CBS) – 1

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Allison Janney

MY BRILLIANT FRIEND (HBO) – 1

Best Drama Series

MY DINNER WITH HERVÉ (HBO) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

NARCOS: MEXICO (Netflix) – 1

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Diego Luna

NOTES FROM THE FIELD (HBO) – 2

Best Movie Made for Television

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Anna Deavere Smith

ONE DAY AT A TIME (Netflix) – 3

Best Comedy Series

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Justina Machado

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Rita Moreno

OZARK (Netflix) – 1

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Julia Garner

POSE (FX) – 2

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Porter

SCHITT’S CREEK (Pop) – 1

Best Comedy Series

SHARP OBJECTS (HBO) – 4

Best Limited Series

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Amy Adams

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Patricia Clarkson

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Elizabeth Perkins

THE SIMPSONS (Fox) – 1

Best Animated Series

THE SINNER (USA Network) – 1

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Carrie Coon

SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS (Facebook Watch) – 1

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Elizabeth Olsen

SOUTH PARK (Comedy Central) – 1

Best Animated Series

SUCCESSION (HBO) – 2

Best Drama Series

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Matthew Macfadyen

SUPERSTORE (NBC) – 1

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Nico Santos

THE TALE (HBO) – 3

Best Movie Made for Television

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Laura Dern

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Ellen Burstyn

THIS IS US (NBC) – 2

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Milo Ventimiglia

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Justin Hartley

WESTWORLD (HBO) – 1

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Thandie Newton

WILL & GRACE (NBC) – 2

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Debra Messing

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Sean Hayes

YOUNG SHELDON (CBS) – 2

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Zoe Perry

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Annie Potts

YOUNGER (TV Land) – 1

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Miriam Shor

NOMINEES BY NETWORK FOR THE 24TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS

HBO – 20

Netflix – 20

FX – 16

Amazon – 12

NBC – 11

Showtime – 6

ABC – 4

CBS – 4

AMC – 3

BBC America – 3

Fox – 3

Hulu – 3

National Geographic – 3

Bravo – 2

Cartoon Network – 1

CBS All Access – 1

Comedy Central – 1

Facebook Watch – 1

FXX – 1

IFC – 1

Pop – 1

The CW – 1

TV Land – 1

USA Network – 1

