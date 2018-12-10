Today the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Critics Associationa (BTJA) announced the nominees for the 24th Annual Critics Choice Awards.
"The Favourite," starring Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, was the Opening Night feature at the Denver Film Festival. It leads all films this year with 14 nominations. "Black Panther" has 12 nominations in a variety of categories, followed by "First Man" with 10.
On the TV side, HBO and Netflix lead the networks with 20 nominations each, followed by FX with 16, Amazon with 12 and NBC with 11.
Colorado native Amy Adams is a nominee in both film and television for her roles in "Vice" and "Sharp Objects."
“The extraordinary wealth of talent and growing number of platforms makes narrowing down each television category an unenviable task,” said BTJA President Ed Martin. “Despite that, we are thrilled with this year’s nominees and look forward to recognizing their outstanding achievements.”
Winners will be revealed at the Critics Choice Awards gala, which will be broadcast live on The CW on Sunday, January 13, 2019.
A full list of all the nominees is below.
FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 24TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS
BEST PICTURE
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
First Man
Green Book
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
BEST ACTOR
Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Ryan Gosling – First Man
Ethan Hawke – First Reformed
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
BEST ACTRESS
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close – The Wife
Toni Collette – Hereditary
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams – Vice
Claire Foy – First Man
Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
Thomasin McKenzie – Leave No Trace
Ed Oxenbould – Wildlife
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place
Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give
Sunny Suljic – Mid90s
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Black Panther
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Vice
Widows
BEST DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle – First Man
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay – Vice
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite
Adam McKay – Vice
Paul Schrader – First Reformed
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – A Quiet Place
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther
Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk
Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is Born
Josh Singer – First Man
Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
James Laxton – If Beale Street Could Talk
Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born
Rachel Morrison – Black Panther
Robbie Ryan – The Favourite
Linus Sandgren – First Man
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – Black Panther
Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – Roma
Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – Crazy Rich Asians
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – The Favourite
Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – First Man
John Myhre, Gordon Sim – Mary Poppins Returns
BEST EDITING
Jay Cassidy – A Star Is Born
Hank Corwin – Vice
Tom Cross – First Man
Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough – Roma
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – The Favourite
Joe Walker – Widows
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Alexandra Byrne – Mary Queen of Scots
Ruth Carter – Black Panther
Julian Day – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandy Powell – The Favourite
Sandy Powell – Mary Poppins Returns
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Suspiria
Vice
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Ready Player One
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Grinch
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Deadpool 2
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Ready Player One
Widows
BEST COMEDY
Crazy Rich Asians
Deadpool 2
The Death of Stalin
The Favourite
Game Night
Sorry to Bother You
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Christian Bale – Vice
Jason Bateman – Game Night
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
John C. Reilly – Stan & Ollie
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool 2
Lakeith Stanfield – Sorry to Bother You
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
Rachel McAdams – Game Night
Charlize Theron – Tully
Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
Annihilation
Halloween
Hereditary
A Quiet Place
Suspiria
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Burning
Capernaum
Cold War
Roma
Shoplifters
BEST SONG
All the Stars – Black Panther
Girl in the Movies – Dumplin’
I’ll Fight – RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go – Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow – A Star Is Born
Trip a Little Light Fantastic – Mary Poppins Returns
BEST SCORE
Kris Bowers – Green Book
Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz – First Man
Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns
NOMINEES BY FILM FOR THE 24TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS
ANNIHILATION – 1
Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
AT ETERNITY’S GATE – 1
Best Actor – Willem Dafoe
AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR – 2
Best Visual Effects
Best Action Movie
BEAUTIFUL BOY – 1
Best Supporting Actor – Timothée Chalamet
BLACK PANTHER – 12
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actor – Michael B. Jordan
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Adapted Screenplay – Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole
Best Cinematography – Rachel Morrison
Best Production Design – Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart
Best Costume Design – Ruth Carter
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Visual Effects
Best Action Movie
Best Song – All the Stars
Best Score – Ludwig Göransson
BLACKKKLANSMAN – 4
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actor – Adam Driver
Best Director – Spike Lee
Best Adapted Screenplay – Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY – 3
Best Actor – Rami Malek
Best Costume Design – Julian Day
Best Hair and Makeup
BOY ERASED – 1
Best Supporting Actress – Nicole Kidman
BURNING – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME? – 3
Best Actress – Melissa McCarthy
Best Supporting Actor – Richard E. Grant
Best Adapted Screenplay – Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty
CAPERNAUM – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
COLD WAR – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
CRAZY RICH ASIANS – 4
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Production Design – Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman
Best Comedy
Best Actress in a Comedy – Constance Wu
DEADPOOL 2 – 3
Best Action Movie
Best Comedy
Best Actor in a Comedy – Ryan Reynolds
THE DEATH OF STALIN – 1
Best Comedy
DUMPLIN’ – 1
Best Song – Girl in the Movies
EIGHTH GRADE – 3
Best Young Actor/Actress – Elsie Fisher
Best Original Screenplay – Bo Burnham
Best Actress in a Comedy – Elsie Fisher
THE FAVOURITE – 14
Best Picture
Best Actress – Olivia Colman
Best Supporting Actress – Emma Stone
Best Supporting Actress – Rachel Weisz
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Yorgos Lanthimos
Best Original Sceenplay – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
Best Cinematography – Robbie Ryan
Best Production Design – Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton
Best Editing – Yorgos Lanthimos
Best Costume Design – Sandy Powell
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Comedy
Best Actress in a Comedy – Olivia Colman
FIRST MAN – 10
Best Picture
Best Actor – Ryan Gosling
Best Supporting Actress – Claire Foy
Best Director – Damien Chazelle
Best Adapted Screenplay – Josh Singer
Best Cinematography – Linus Sandgren
Best Production Design – Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas
Best Editing – Tom Cross
Best Visual Effects
Best Score – Justin Hurwitz
FIRST REFORMED – 2
Best Actor – Ethan Hawke
Best Original Screenplay – Paul Schrader
GAME NIGHT – 3
Best Comedy
Best Actor in a Comedy – Jason Bateman
Best Actress in a Comedy – Rachel McAdams
GREEN BOOK – 7
Best Picture
Best Actor – Viggo Mortensen
Best Supporting Actor – Mahershala Ali
Best Director – Peter Farrelly
Best Original Screenplay – Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly
Best Actor in a Comedy – Viggo Mortensen
Best Score – Kris Bowers
THE GRINCH – 1
Best Animated Feature
HALLOWEEN – 1
Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
THE HATE U GIVE – 1
Best Young Actor/Actress – Amandla Stenberg
HEREDITARY – 2
Best Actress – Toni Collette
Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK – 5
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actress – Regina King
Best Adapted Screenplay – Barry Jenkins
Best Cinematography – James Laxton
Best Score – Nicholas Britell
INCREDIBLES 2 – 1
Best Animated Feature
ISLE OF DOGS – 2
Best Animated Feature
Best Score – Alexandre Desplat
LEAVE NO TRACE – 1
Best Young Actor/Actress – Thomasin McKenzie
MARY POPPINS RETURNS – 9
Best Picture
Best Actress – Emily Blunt
Best Production Design – John Myhre, Gordon Sim
Best Costume Design – Sandy Powell
Best Visual Effects
Best Actress in a Comedy – Emily Blunt
Best Song – The Place Where Lost Things Go
Best Song – Trip a Little Light Fantastic
Best Score – Marc Shaiman
MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS – 2
Best Costume Design – Alexandra Byrne
Best Hair and Makeup
MID90S – 1
Best Young Actor/Actress – Sunny Suljic
MIRAI – 1
Best Animated Feature
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT – 2
Best Visual Effects
Best Action Movie
A QUIET PLACE – 3
Best Young Actor/Actress – Millicent Simmonds
Best Original Screenplay – Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski
Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET – 1
Best Animated Feature
RBG – 1
Best Song – I’ll Fight
READY PLAYER ONE – 2
Best Visual Effects
Best Action Movie
ROMA – 8
Best Picture
Best Actress – Yalitza Aparicio
Best Director – Alfonso Cuarón
Best Original Screenplay – Alfonso Cuarón
Best Cinematography – Alfonso Cuarón
Best Production Design – Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez
Best Editing – Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough
Best Foreign Language Film
SHOPLIFTERS – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
SORRY TO BOTHER YOU – 2
Best Comedy
Best Actor in a Comedy – Lakeith Stanfield
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE – 1
Best Animated Feature
STAN & OLLIE – 1
Best Actor in a Comedy – John C. Reilly
A STAR IS BORN – 9
Best Picture
Best Actor – Bradley Cooper
Best Actress – Lady Gaga
Best Supporting Actor – Sam Elliott
Best Director – Bradley Cooper
Best Adapted Screenplay – Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters
Best Cinematography – Matthew Libatique
Best Editing – Jay Cassidy
Best Song – Shallow
SUSPIRIA – 2
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
TULLY – 1
Best Actress in a Comedy – Charlize Theron
VICE – 9
Best Picture
Best Actor – Christian Bale
Best Supporting Actress – Amy Adams
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Adam McKay
Best Original Screenplay – Adam McKay
Best Editing – Hank Corwin
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Actor in a Comedy – Christian Bale
WIDOWS – 3
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Editing – Joe Walker
Best Action Movie
THE WIFE – 1
Best Actress – Glenn Close
WILDLIFE – 1
Best Young Actor/Actress – Ed Oxenbould
TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE 24TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Americans (FX)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Homecoming (Amazon)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)
Diego Luna – Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
Richard Madden – Bodyguard (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
Matthew Rhys – The Americans (FX)
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us (NBC)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce (HBO)
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America)
Elizabeth Olsen – Sorry For Your Loss (Facebook Watch)
Julia Roberts – Homecoming (Amazon)
Keri Russell – The Americans (FX)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Richard Cabral – Mayans M.C. (FX)
Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
Noah Emmerich – The Americans (FX)
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
Richard Schiff – The Good Doctor (ABC)
Shea Whigham – Homecoming (Amazon)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Dina Shihabi – Jack Ryan (Amazon)
Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Holly Taylor – The Americans (FX)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
The Good Place (NBC)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
The Middle (ABC)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Allison Janney – Mom (CBS)
Justina Machado – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Debra Messing – Will & Grace (NBC)
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)
Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)
Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
Laurie Metcalf – The Conners (ABC)
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Zoe Perry – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Miriam Shor – Younger (TV Land)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
American Vandal (Netflix)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Icebox (HBO)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
King Lear (Amazon)
My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)
Notes from the Field (HBO)
The Tale (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Amy Adams – Sharp Objects (HBO)
Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Connie Britton – Dirty John (Bravo)
Carrie Coon – The Sinner (USA Network)
Laura Dern – The Tale (HBO)
Anna Deavere Smith – Notes From the Field (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
Eric Lange – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Alex Rich – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Peter Sarsgaard – The Looming Tower (Hulu)
Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Ellen Burstyn – The Tale (HBO)
Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects (HBO)
Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Julia Garner – Dirty John (Bravo)
Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Elizabeth Perkins – Sharp Objects (HBO)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)
Archer (FXX)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
The Simpsons (Fox)
South Park (Comedy Central)
NOMINEES BY PROGRAM FOR THE 24TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS
A VERY ENGLISH SCANDAL (Amazon) – 3
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Hugh Grant
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Ben Whishaw
ADVENTURE TIME (Cartoon Network) – 1
Best Animated Series
AMERICAN VANDAL (Netflix) – 1
Best Limited Series
THE AMERICANS (FX) – 5
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Matthew Rhys
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Keri Russell
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Noah Emmerich
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Holly Taylor
ARCHER (FXX) – 1
Best Animated Series
THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY (FX) – 5
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Darren Criss
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Finn Wittrock
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Penelope Cruz
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Judith Light
ATLANTA (FX) – 3
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Donald Glover
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Brian Tyree Henry
BARRY (HBO) – 3
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Bill Hader
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Henry Winkler
BETTER CALL SAUL (AMC) – 3
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Bob Odenkirk
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Rhea Seehorn
THE BIG BANG THEORY (CBS) – 1
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Jim Parsons
BILLIONS (Showtime) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Asia Kate Dillon
BOB’S BURGERS (Fox) – 1
Best Animated Series
BODYGUARD (Netflix) – 1
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Richard Madden
BOJACK HORSEMAN (Netflix) – 1
Best Animated Series
BROCKMIRE (IFC) – 1
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Hank Azaria
BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (Fox) – 1
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Andy Samberg
THE CONNERS (ABC) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Laurie Metcalf
CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (The CW) – 1
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Rachel Bloom
THE DEUCE (HBO) – 1
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Maggie Gyllenhaal
DIRTY JOHN (Bravo) – 2
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Connie Britton
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Julia Garner
ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA (Showtime) – 5
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Paul Dano
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Benicio Del Toro
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Patricia Arquette
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Eric Lange
GENIUS: PICASSO (National Geographic) – 3
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Antonio Banderas
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Alex Rich
GLOW (Netflix) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Betty Gilpin
THE GOOD DOCTOR (ABC) – 2
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Freddie Highmore
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Richard Schiff
THE GOOD FIGHT (CBS All Access) – 1
Best Drama Series
THE GOOD PLACE (NBC) – 3
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Ted Danson
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – William Jackson Harper
THE HANDMAID’S TALE (Hulu) – 2
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Elisabeth Moss
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Yvonne Strahovski
HOMECOMING (Amazon) – 3
Best Drama Series
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Julia Roberts
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Shea Whigham
ICEBOX (HBO) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
INSECURE (HBO) – 1
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Issa Rae
JACK RYAN (AMAZON) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Dina Shihabi
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT (NBC) – 3
Best Movie Made for Television
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – John Legend
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Brandon Victor Dixon
KILLING EVE (BBC America) – 3
Best Drama Series
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Jodie Comer
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Sandra Oh
KING LEAR (Amazon) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
THE KOMINSKY METHOD (Netflix) – 2
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Michael Douglas
THE LOOMING TOWER (Hulu) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Peter Sarsgaard
THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL (Amazon) – 4
Best Comedy Series
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Rachel Brosnahan
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Tony Shalhoub
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Alex Borstein
MAYANS M.C. (FX) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Richard Cabral
THE MIDDLE (ABC) – 1
Best Comedy Series
MOM (CBS) – 1
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Allison Janney
MY BRILLIANT FRIEND (HBO) – 1
Best Drama Series
MY DINNER WITH HERVÉ (HBO) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
NARCOS: MEXICO (Netflix) – 1
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Diego Luna
NOTES FROM THE FIELD (HBO) – 2
Best Movie Made for Television
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Anna Deavere Smith
ONE DAY AT A TIME (Netflix) – 3
Best Comedy Series
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Justina Machado
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Rita Moreno
OZARK (Netflix) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Julia Garner
POSE (FX) – 2
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Porter
SCHITT’S CREEK (Pop) – 1
Best Comedy Series
SHARP OBJECTS (HBO) – 4
Best Limited Series
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Amy Adams
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Patricia Clarkson
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Elizabeth Perkins
THE SIMPSONS (Fox) – 1
Best Animated Series
THE SINNER (USA Network) – 1
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Carrie Coon
SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS (Facebook Watch) – 1
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Elizabeth Olsen
SOUTH PARK (Comedy Central) – 1
Best Animated Series
SUCCESSION (HBO) – 2
Best Drama Series
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Matthew Macfadyen
SUPERSTORE (NBC) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Nico Santos
THE TALE (HBO) – 3
Best Movie Made for Television
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Laura Dern
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Ellen Burstyn
THIS IS US (NBC) – 2
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Milo Ventimiglia
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Justin Hartley
WESTWORLD (HBO) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Thandie Newton
WILL & GRACE (NBC) – 2
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Debra Messing
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Sean Hayes
YOUNG SHELDON (CBS) – 2
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Zoe Perry
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Annie Potts
YOUNGER (TV Land) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Miriam Shor
