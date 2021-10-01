Haunted houses are back in Colorado. After a year peppered with COVID-19 closings and cancelations, these haunted houses are scaring up thrills in their traditional format this fall. (NOTE: Make sure to check individual websites for COVID-19 information, including mask requirements)
Here's a round-up of some the best Colorado haunted houses, along with a few other spooky attractions that will send a shiver down your spine.
Colorado Springs area
Haunted Mines Haunted House
The Haunted Mines is a classic Colorado Springs haunted attraction. The brand was bought and reimagined in 2017 by Hell Scream Entertainment. This year, the 28,000 square foot venue includes special effects, horror actors, and guaranteed jump scares. The haunted house is open now through November 6th.
Location: 3910 Palmer Park Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Website: https://hauntedmines.org/
$: See site for admission prices
Hell Scream Haunted House
In its 11th year, Hell Scream's 2021 haunted house theme is being described as "a horrifying trip back in time to Dr. VonHellton's Haunted Mansion," according to the attraction's Facebook page. The haunted house is known for movie quality special effects, scary actors, unique yearly themes, and intricate set designs. It opens for the season on September 24th and will remain open weekly until November 6th.
Location: 3021 N Hancock Ave Suite A, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Website: https://hellscreamhaunt.com/
$: See site for admission prices
Scorched Earth Haunted Farm
Scorched Earth Haunted Farm is a 10,000 square foot outdoor hay-bale maze that's located on the real Smith Farms in Falcon. The haunted maze is farm-themed and features monsters like undead scarecrows. Visitors are invited to shop at the Smith Farm's market to browse an array of fall homegrown produce, before or after they finish the maze. The attraction's opening day is October 1st.
Location: 8310 Blue Gill Dr, Peyton, CO 80831
Website: https://www.facebook.com/ScorchedEarthHaunt/
$: Regular admission cost: $15
Denver area
13th Floor Haunted House
This year's theme revolves around a cryogenic experiment gone awry, resulting in "Mindless humans turned pure killing machines." In past years the attraction took visitors around 40 minutes to complete. The 13th Floor opened September 11 and will remain open through October.
Location: 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver, CO 80216.
Website: https://www.13thfloorhauntedhouse.com/
$: Nightly cost varies between $19.99-29.99 depending on date.
Terror in the Corn Haunted Maze
The Terror in the Corn Haunted Maze is a mile long haunted experience located at the real Anderson Farms in Erie, Colorado. 2021 is the attraction's 20th year, and is also offering tickets to a paintball zombie hunt. Terror in Corn's opened September 24th, and will stay open through October.
Location: 6728 County Rd 3 1/4, Erie, CO 80516
Website: https://terrorinthecorn.com/
$: See site for admission prices
Elitch Garden's: Fright Fest
Elitch Garden's Fright Fest has a little something for everyone. By day, the park offers kid-friendly Halloween festivities like 'creepy coloring' and a daily costume contest. After dark, the theme park reopens with ghouls and monsters around every corner. They also have three haunted houses: No Vacancy, Big Top Freaks and Séance. Fright fest begins October 2nd and will continue each weekend through Halloween.
Location: 2000 Elitch Circle Denver, CO 80204
Website: https://www.elitchgardens.com/fright-fest/
$: See site for admission prices