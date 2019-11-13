Harry Styles is coming to Colorado.
The former One Directioner, who is known for solo hits such as "Sign of the Times," announced Wednesday he's going on an international “Love On Tour" in 2020.
The lengthy tour, kicking off April 15 and running through Oct. 3, includes a stop Aug. 15 at Pepsi Center in Denver.
Jenny Lewis and Koffee will be special guests on the North America leg of the tour and King Princess will open up arena shows in Europe.
Pre-sale tickets for American Express and Verified Fan go on sale Monday. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Nov. 22 and will be available at pepsicenter.com.
Style's sophomore album, "Fine Line," is scheduled to drop Dec. 13 and it includes the single "Lights Up." He released his debut solo album in May 2017.
It's possible you'll hear some of his new songs on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, when Styles will pull double duty as host and musical guest.