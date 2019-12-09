'Potter' cast reflects on a childhood at Hogwarts

In this image released by Warner Bros., from left, Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter and Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley are shown in a scene from "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban." Photo by (AP Photo/Warner Bros., Murray Close)

Grab your wand and dust off your invisibility cloak Harry Potter fans, LeakyCon is coming your way.

The unofficial Harry Potter fan convention recently announced that it's coming to Denver Oct. 23-25, 2020.

Tickets are on sale right now and available here. Early Bird single day passes are $65 and a general three day admission is $175. If you want the full package which includes a three day admission, an autograph voucher and exclusive merchandise, that will set you back $399. 

Guests for Denver LeakyCon have yet to be announced but previous celebrity attendees include Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Viktor Krum (Stanislav Yanevski) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy). 

Next year's event will be the first Denver LeakyCon but the fan fest has been around since 2009. Previous LeakyCon's have been held in Dallas, Boston and London and Orlando. 

