Grammy Award winners Tool will bring its "Fear Inoculum" tour to Broadmoor World Arena next year. The longtime Los Angeles rock band will stop in Colorado Springs Jan. 28, after canceling its tour in the summer of 2020 due to the pandemic. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to axs.com or broadmoorworldarena.com. Prices haven't been announced. Alternative rock band Blonde Redhead will open the show.