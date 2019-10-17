This Colorado festival will make you say, “Oh my gourd.”
Step into a festive forest filled with dazzling Halloween displays featuring a 40-foot long dragon, ghostly pirate ship and over 3,000 hand-carved real and synthetic pumpkins. The fall magic awaits at Pumpkin Nights from Oct. 17 to Nov. 3, 2019, from 5:30 PM to 10:30 PM at the Adams County Fairgrounds located at 9755 Henderson Road in Brighton.
There will be a variety of vendors on-site, featuring a tasty lineup of foods including authentic Mexican cuisine, grilled cheese sandwiches, gourmet hot dogs and brats, soft served fruit floats, kettle corn, cheesecake on a stick and plenty of hot chocolate to stay warm. Face painting will also be offered at this outdoor fall festival.
The fairgrounds can be accessed off Henderson Road. Just follow Park Blvd to Golf Course Way. Parking is $6 per car. Ticket prices vary. For more details, click here.