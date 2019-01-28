The return of the Tony Award-winning musical "Hamilton" will make some Colorado folks very happy, particularly the ones who queued up for tickets for last year's run, only to be told they were No. 100,000 in line.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's 2015 hip-hop musical will be back at the Buell Theatre at Denver Center for the Performing Arts from Aug. 12 through Oct. 4, 2020. The show is an added attraction to the 2019/2020 DCPA Broadway Season, and patrons with a subscription to that particular season will be able to buy tickets before the public. The subscription package titles will be announced March 4.
To receive alerts about tickets, sign up at denvercenter.org/hamilton.