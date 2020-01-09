You're getting another shot.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical "Hamilton" will make a triumphant return this summer to Buell Theatre at Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The Tony Award-winning phenomenon will be on stage Aug. 12 through Oct. 4, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. April 20.
Those with a 2019-2020 DCPA subscription package will be able to scoop up seats from Feb. 25 through March 8. The individual ticket-buying limit has been upped from four to eight, and the ticket lottery will return, which offers 40 seats at $10 each for all performances.
"Hamilton" uses a hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway score to tell the story of America's founding father Alexander Hamilton.
Details on the lottery, ticket prices and more will be announced closer to the on-sale date. Go online to denvercenter.org/hamilton for more information.