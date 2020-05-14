The news isn't good for those who hoped to finally see "Hamilton" this year.
Due to COVID-19, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts has postponed Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical scheduled for Aug. 12 through Oct. 4.
"We are actively working to secure alternate dates and look forward to making that exciting announcement once details are finalized," says John Ekeberg, DCPA's executive director of the Broadway division, in a press release.
The venue has canceled or postponed 16 shows and two fundraisers due to the pandemic, including the 2020/21 DCPA Theatre Company season and the musical "The Book of Mormon."