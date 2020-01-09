Red Rocks Ampitheatre's summer lineup, so far, has a range of sounds , from The Avett Brothers to Kidz Bop.
And now the calendar includes a date with Halsey.
The pop star behind hits such as "Bad at Love" and "Eastside" is coming back to Red Rocks in Morrison on Monday, July 27. She last performed there in July 2018.
The North American leg of Halsey's Manic World tour also includes stops at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Forest Hills Stadium in New York and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
The tour will feature openers Blackbear and PVRIS.
Presale tickets will be available Thursday.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 and will be available at livenation.com and axs.com.
Halsey's upcoming tour is in support of her new album, "Manic," due out Jan. 17. It includes the already-released single, "Graveyard."
Halsey has been putting out hits since 2015, following the release of her debut album, "Badlands." She has teamed up with The Chainsmokers ("Closer") and Khalid ("Eastside") and, most recently, the South Korean boy band BTS ("SUGA's Interlude").
Her biggest hit, "Without Me," now ranks as the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit by a female artist of this century.