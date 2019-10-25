Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Manitou Avenue, Manitou Springs

Price: Free; 685-5089, 685-1454, emmacrawfordfestival.com

Whether Emma Crawford still haunts Red Mountain today, she has marked her territory in Manitou Springs. Her story and name have inspired the Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival, which returns for its 25th anniversary this weekend. Throughout the day, 50 teams will barrel down Manitou Avenue in decorated coffins. Each team has four runners to push the coffin and one “Emma” who rides inside to the finish, perhaps loosely resembling what it looked like when, in 1929, Emma Crawford’s coffin came racing down the side of Red Mountain.

Jack-O-Lantern Trail

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain

Price: $4 for members, $5 for nonmembers, 520-6745

There’s not much scary about the sight of hundreds of lit-up carved pumpkins. It’s more likely to make you smile.

If you want your own Halloween creation to be included in the Jack-o-Lantern Trail, the Fountain Creek Nature Center will host a pumpkin carving party from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Pumpkins and carving tools will be provided. In addition to walking the trail, there will be marshmallow roasting and crafts in the evening. Costumes are encouraged.

Haunted Prom Party Bus Bar Crawl

When: 6-11 p.m. Saturday

Where: Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.

Price: $25; localmotiveevents.com

Looking to celebrate Halloween on wheels? Wear your scariest prom attire and hop on the Local Motive Party Bus, billed as Colorado Springs’ only public party bus, for this mobile bar crawl. The bus will stop at four places throughout the night, and activities will include a dance party, karaoke and drink specials. On Friday, the Local Motive is hosting a “Rocky Horror Picture Show”-themed bar crawl.

Haunted Fall Fest

When: 1-9 p.m. Saturday

Where: El Paso County Fair and Events Center, 366 10th St., Calhan

Price: $1, free 2 and younger; 520-7880

Whether you want to ride a bull or make your way through a corn maze, this family-friendly festival has a slew of things to do, ranging from the spooky (haunted houses) to the sweet (trick-or-treating). The one-day event features hayrides, horse rides, garden workshops, costume contests, bounce houses and a chili dinner.

Halloween Magic Show

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Dinosaur Resource Center, 201 S Fairview St., Woodland Park

Price: Admission is $11.50 for adults, $10.50 for seniors (ages 65 and over), $7.50 for kids ages 5-12 and free for kids 4 and under. rmdrc.com

Along with an interactive magic show, this family-friendly Halloween celebration includes crafts for kids and plenty of treats. Dress up for a chance to win prizes for best dinosaur costume, most creative costume, funniest costume and scariest costume.

Also happening

• Great Gatsby 1920s Halloween Gala, 8 p.m. Friday, Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $90; 303-688-5555, cherokeeranch.org

• Chive-O-Ween, 8 p.m. Friday to midnight Saturday, Memorial Hall, 606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30; chivecharities.org

• Boo at the Zoo, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and Oct. 31, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $17.75 to $22.75, 75 cents 2 and younger; 633-9925, cmzoo.org

• HellScream through Nov. 9, Haunted Mines through Nov. 8, 3021 N. Hancock Ave., 3910 Palmer Park Blvd., $22 to $52; hellscreamhaunt.com

• “Count Dracula” by Rialto Players, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Historic Rialto Theater, 209 W. Main St., Florence, $10 to $12; 719-784-7255, historicrialtotheater.org

• Corn Maze, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $9 to $14, free 2 and younger; 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org

• Ghouls and Stools Day, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Bear Creek Dog Park, S 21st St., free; elpasoco.com

• Conservatory Goes Creepy by Colorado Springs Conservatory, trick-or-treating and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, CSC, 415 S. Sahwatch St.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m Sunday, Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., free; 577-4556, peakradar.com/event/conservatory-goes-creepy

• The Spooky MilliBOO, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50; 465-6321, themat.org

More events

For a complete list of performances, go to gazette.com/arts-entertainment