Opening Friday; runs Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 21, then daily through Oct. 31, 10451 McKay Road, Thornton. Family friendly. Admission is free, with attraction prices varying from free to $20; maizeinthecity.com.
Something else: Haunted Field of Screams (on the same property). Friday through Sunday, then Thursday through Sunday nights in October; also Oct. 31. Opens at sundown and closes at 10 p.m. Thursday and Sunday and at midnight Friday and Saturday. Not recommended for children under 12. One ticket for four attractions: $39.99, upgrades available; hauntedfieldofscreams.com.
Whether you’re looking for an innocently fun Halloween-themed family outing or want to be scared to the nines, side-by-side seasonal attractions just 15 minutes outside of downtown Denver have you covered.
Maize in the City opens for the season Friday in Thornton, with options for adults and little ones that range from free to $20. Next door, partner site Haunted Field of Screams, which opened Friday, has a range of scares not recommended for children. One $39.99 ticket gains entry to four “interactive haunt experiences that prey on an individual’s innermost fears”: Dead Man’s Maze, Zombie Paintball Massacre, CarnEvil and Condemned.
Maize in the City’s 20-acre “unhaunted” Crazed Corn Field Maze is a human puzzle that takes at least 40 minutes to complete. You can choose to play a smartphone trivia game or checkpoint game amid the tall cornstalks. Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for children aged 5-12 and free for children 4 and under. On Thursdays, seniors 55 and up can enjoy $8 discounted admission. Group pricing is available.
A shorter “unhaunted” Mini Maze was built with small children in mind. It takes 20 to 25 minutes to finish and includes a checkpoint game. Admission is $5 for any child who can walk the maze. Parents and grandparents get in free with child admission. Other fun options for wee ones include a mini train ride through the field for $3, pony rides for $6, bounce houses ($2 each), sand art ($2 to $10) and a $4 petting zoo (open select dates in October).
Maize in the City also offers no-cost options including a playground, easy-pick pumpkin field, corn launch and a corn-kernel box to swim through.
“Each year we work to add new and exciting attractions for families to enjoy on our site,” said Gina Palombo-Dinkel, Maize in the City co-owner. “This year, we hope to give the ultimate bounce experience on our giant, more than 70-person pumpkin bounce pillow. We also challenge our visitors to hit the targets as they launch ears of corn 50-plus feet across the field.”
When the sun goes down, it’s game on for those looking to be stalked by monsters and nightmarish clowns in the “haunted” Dead Man’s Maze and CarnEvil in the Corn, to hunt the undead in Zombie Paintball Massacre or to be chased by “psychotic killers” in Condemned. The website warns that no refunds will be given to those too scared to complete these diversions.
Within the park are two five-minute escape rooms, CarnEvil games, beer sales, concessions and photo ops (additional charges apply).
MICHELLE KARAS, THE GAZETTE, MICHELLE.KARAS@GAZETTE.COM