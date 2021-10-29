There are numerous ways to celebrate Halloween this weekend around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region:

Through Oct. 30: U-Pick Pumpkin Patch — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, Venetucci Farm, 5210 S. US Highway 85, $10 per pumpkin; venetuccifarm.org.

Through Oct. 30: Miners' Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $10 in advance, $12 at door, includes one pumpkin, additional pumpkins $5 each. Tickets: wmmi.org.

Through Oct. 30: Spook-Out Family Halloween Event — 5-9 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, World Golf and Sand Creek Golf Course, 6865 Galley Road, $9, free for ages 3 and younger; socohalloween.com.

Through Oct. 31: Boo at the Zoo — 4-8:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $19.75-$24.75. Tickets required: cmzoo.org/boo.

Through Oct. 31: Spooky Magic Town — Michael Garman Gallery, 2418 W. Colorado Ave., $4-$7.50. Tickets required: michaelgarman.com/magic-town.

Through Oct. 31: Scarecrow Days — Select stores will feature scarecrows along Colorado Avenue, Old Colorado City. Vote for your favorites; shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Through Oct. 31: Emma Crawford Exhibit — Featuring "The Emma Crawford Suite," a video of the Manitou Springs Orchestra's performance, Manitou Springs Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, donations accepted; manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.

Through Oct. 31: Pumpkin Patch — With more than 30 activities, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Colorado Pumpkin Patch, 18065 Saddlewood Road, Monument, $12; coloradokidsranch.com/colorado-pumpkin-patch.

Oct. 28: Thursday Night Frights — Showing of "Indestructible Man," 7 p.m., Manitou Springs Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, donations accepted; manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.

Oct. 29: Trick or Treat — 3:30-5 p.m., Memorial Park, 200 N. Park St., Woodland Park.; city-woodlandpark.org/spooky.

Oct. 29: Trunk or Treat — 5-7 p.m. food trucks, 6-7 p.m. trunk or treat, St. Peter Catholic School, 124 First St., Monument; petertherockschool.org.

Oct. 30: Pumpkin Carving Party — 9 a.m.-noon, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $5 per pumpkin. Register: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Oct. 30: Halloween History Hunt — For families with children ages 2-12, 10 a.m.-noon, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Costumes encouraged. Registration required: cspm.org/event/halloween-history-hunt.

Oct. 30: Spooky for Halloween Events — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for young children and parents and 8:30-11 p.m. Oct. 30 for ages 21 and older, WhirlyBall Colorado Springs, 3971 Palmer Park Blvd. $30 for adults, $20 per child 12 and younger; $75 per guest for 21 and older event. Registration: 719-637-9999, whirlyball.com/colorado-springs.

Mad Science Cool Halloween Fun — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Space Foundation Discovery Center, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, included with general admission. Go online for admission costs. Tickets required: discoverspace.org.

Oct. 30: "Magical Milli - BOO" — 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12, $40 for family four pack. Tickets required: themat.org.

Oct. 30: Old Colorado City's Fallidays Celebration — Music, balloon artist and more, noon-5 p.m., West Colorado Avenue, Old Colorado City; shopoldcoloradocity.com/fallidays.

Oct. 30: Trunk or Treat — 3-5 p.m., A1 Garage Door Specialists, 5940 Paonia Court; a1garagedoorspecialists@gmail.com.

Oct. 30: Scarecrow Contest — 4-5 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $15 per scarecrow. Registration required: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Oct. 30: Boo-Yah Trunk or Treat & Beats — Family-friends hip hop fall event with 2 vs 2 Kids Battle, 4-8 p.m., On the Break Dance Academy, 2212 Academy Place, $5 donation entry fee; boo-yah-trunk-or-treat.

Oct. 30: Jack-o-Lantern Trail — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $5; 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Oct. 30: Trunk or Treat — 6-8 p.m., Awakening Church, 3445 Oro Blanco Drive; 719-550-0775.

Oct. 30: Trunk or Treat — 6-8 p.m., School of Rock, 7535 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/7v7tns3k.

Oct. 30: Trunk or Treat — 6-9 p.m., Heart of the Springs Church, 2726 N. Union Blvd.; 719-632-1565.

Oct. 30: Boo at Briargate — 7-9 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1605-1925 Briargate Blvd.; facebook.com/events.

Oct. 30: Pumpkin Fest — With pumpkin patch, craft fair, concessions, costume party, Venetucci Farm, 5210 S. US Highway 85, $5 admission, $10 per pumpkin; venetuccifarm.org.

Oct. 31: Trunk or Treat — 1-3 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1529 N. Circle Drive; faithchurch.co.

Oct. 31: Trick or Treat Street — For ages 12 and younger, 2-4:30 p.m., Old Colorado City; shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Oct. 31: Trunk or Treat — Hot dogs & chips 4:30-5:30 p.m., with trunk or treat 5-6 p.m., Good Shepherd Church, 1201 Leta Drive; gsumc-cs.org.

Oct. 31: Trunk or Treat — 5-7 p.m., Rustic Hills Baptist Church, 1927 N. Murray Blvd.; 719-596-0051.

Here are some tips for a safe and fun Halloween, plus a list of events for trick-or-treaters:

- Trick-or-treaters should be accompanied by a responsible adult and make the rounds in an area that is safe and familiar.

- Children and adults should carry a light or wear a glow stick.

- Lighter-colored costumes are easier for motorists to see. Reflective tape also can be added to costumes to illuminate them at night.

- Stay on sidewalks, cross the street at intersections and do not walk between cars.

- Children should never enter a stranger's home or car. Avoid approaching homes that are dark or that appear to be unoccupied.

- Inspect all treats before allowing your child to eat them. Any item that is not factory-wrapped or appears to have been unwrapped should be discarded. If anything seems suspicious, throw it out.

- Residents handing out candy should make sure their homes are trick-or-treat friendly by clearing the walkway, turning on the porch light and keeping decorations away from candles, light bulbs and heaters.

- Drivers should keep an eye out for little ghosts and goblins.