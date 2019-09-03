Halloween events and fall festivals
Sept. 20-Oct. 27: Corn Maze — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $9-$14, free for ages 2 and younger. Tickets available online.
Sept. 27-Oct. 27 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2: Haunted Field of Screams — With special black out event, Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 10451 McKay Road, Thornton, $44.99 and up. Tickets available online.
Sept. 28-Oct. 31: Maize in the City Corn Maze — With a Mini Maze for children, petting zoo and more, 10451 McKay Road, Thornton. Tickets available online.
Oct. 3: The No Sleep Podcast - "Live for Halloween" — 8 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $30-$35. Tickets available online.
Oct. 4-27: After Dark Corn Maze — Find your way through the maze with only the light of a glow stick, Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $9-$14, free for ages 2 and younger. Go online for times and days. Tickets available online.
Oct. 4-27: Dead Zone Scream Park — Included admission to Corn Stalkers Haunted House, After Dark Maze and Fear Flicks, Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $28-$40. Recommended for ages 13 and older. Go online for times and days. Tickets available online.
Oct. 5: Harvest Festival — Inflatable obstacle course, arts and crafts, food and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., High Prairie Library, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Peyton, free admission.
Oct. 5: Harvest Fest — Scavenger hunt, $2 boat rides, entertainment and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Historic Arkansas Riverwalk, 101 N. Union Ave., Pueblo. Register online.
Oct. 5: Colorful Pumpkin Festival — Pumpkin painting, bring previously carved pumpkin to enter into contest, face painting and more, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, free admission. Tickets available online.
Oct. 6: Fall Festival — Pumpkin Patch, cake walk, carnival games, beer and wine, food trucks and more, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Paul Catholic School and Parish, 1601 Mesa Ave., free admission; 632-1846.
Oct. 11-13: Pumpkin Festival — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with last entry at 4 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $4-$10, free for ages 2 and younger. Tickets available online.
Oct. 12: Fall Harvest Festival — Live music, petting zoo, food trucks, pumpkins and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa Community Center, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive, Suite 200, free.
Oct. 12-13: Halloween Hiss-teria Purebred and Household Cat Show — To benefit Garden of the Cats, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 13, Play it Again Sports, 5025 N. Academy Blvd., $5, $10 for family of four, $5 for military and seniors, free for ages 2 and younger.
Oct. 18-20, 25-27 and Oct. 31: Boo at the Zoo — 4–8:30 p.m., with last admission at 7:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $19.75 in advance; $24.75 at gate, if available; 633-9925.
Oct. 19: Kids: Molecular Gastronomy Halloween Spooktacular Cooking Class — For ages 11-14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $45. Registration: 308-2992.
Oct. 21-25: Glow at the Gardens — Luminaria-lined pathways, carved pumpkins and more, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, $15-$21, free for ages 2 and younger. Go online for times. Tickets available online.
Oct. 26: Young Chef Cooking Class: Spook-tacular Treats — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $75. Registration: 1-303-377-3222.
Oct. 26: Pumpkin Carving Party — 9 a.m.-noon, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $5 per pumpkin. Register: 520-6745.
Oct. 26: Kids in the Kitchen: Halloween Spooktacular Cooking Class — For ages 6-10, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $35. Registration: 308-2992.
Oct. 26: Jack-o-Lantern Trail — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4-$5. Register: 520-6745.
Oct. 27: HowlOWeen — Meat-filled pumpkins handed out to wolves, bon fire and refreshments, 4-6 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $15-$35. Registration: 687-9742.
Oct. 28: Halloween with 107.9 KBPI Presents Marilyn Manson — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $159 and up. Tickets available online.
Nov. 1-2: Devotchka's Halloween Masquerade Black Tie Ball — 8:30 p.m., The Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, Go online for ticket prices.
Nov. 2: Punkin' Chunkin' and Zucchini Races — 9:30 a.m.-noon, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4-$5. Register: 520-6745.
If you have a Halloween event or fall festival, submit online at coloradosprings.com.