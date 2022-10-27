It feels on point to throw a big Halloween bash in an almost century-old, allegedly haunted building.
Depending on who you ask, the City Auditorium, which opened in 1923 in downtown Colorado Springs, boasts at least three ghosts. There’s the old building caretaker who was found stabbed to death in his apartment in the ‘30s, and the two gamblers whose debts were significant enough to earn them their last rites in the building’s old boiler, where they were burned to death.
And in 2013, a paranormal investigation team called Spirit Chasers posted footage on YouTube of what appears to be the shadowy figure of a man sitting in an upper seating area inside the main auditorium. Maybe one of the aforementioned men?
With any luck, they’ll be in attendance Saturday at “The Coroner’s Halloween Ball: A Carnival of Curiosities,” presented by the Community Cultural Collective, a nonprofit formed to preserve and renovate the City Auditorium.
“I’ve not experienced anything too unusual,” said the collective’s communications coordinator, Lauren Martinez. “The spooky thing that happens is sometimes when we leave the building certain doors are locked. When we return those doors are open and other doors are now locked.”
Saturday’s festivities begin at 10 a.m. with free trunk-or-treating for kids and families inside the main auditorium. At 6 p.m., El Paso County coroner Leon Kelly will host Cocktails With the Coroner and True Crime Scary Stories inside the Lon Chaney Theater. The Carnival of Curiosities, themed after a 20th-century big-top midway, will take over the main hall from 7-10 p.m. and feature vendors of oddities and curiosities, including palm and tarot card readers, a gypsy jazz band, circus acts and food trucks selling carnival food.
Proceeds from Saturday’s event will go toward the collective’s City Aud Project. Events will be held at the auditorium until March, when the building will close for 29 months of construction.
Kelly, who was elected to his position in 2018, will show four short horror films by Colorado directors and also tell a few true-crime ghost stories, including a couple plucked from his own career as a forensic pathologist and another real experience he had growing up that impacted his choice to pursue his line of work.
“Halloween was always my favorite holiday, even more than Christmas,” Kelly said. “I had a single mom and a challenging childhood. I had a lot of legitimately scary and difficult things growing up. Having Halloween and ghost stories gives us an opportunity to possess and control the scary and fight back a little bit.”
