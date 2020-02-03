Rock band Guns N' Roses will be heading to Colorado during their 2020 tour. They'll be performing at Dick's Sporting Goods Park July 29.
North America, our 2020 STADIUM TOUR is coming ⚡ Presales start tomorrow at 10am local. pic.twitter.com/Ef5YHvSOPT— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) February 3, 2020
Pre-sale tickets for the "Guns N' Roses 2020 tour" go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public are available on Friday. Check Ticketmaster for details.
Guns N' Roses formed in the late 1980s and their popularity has remained constant through the years.
Most recently the band released a box set reissue of their 1997 debut, "Appetite for Destruction." Guns N' Roses played their first gig of the year during last week's Super Bowl Music Fest. During the show they dedicated "Knockin't on Heaven's Door" to Kobe Bryant.