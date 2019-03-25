Much to the disappointment of fans, Boulder indie folk artist Gregory Alan Isakov canceled his Feb. 8 concert at Stargazers Theatre.
He'll be back to kiss and make up June 22.
Those who purchased tickets for the original show must have bought them through Stargazers and be able to provide a first and last name and order number. Call 476-2200 or email stargazerstheatre@gmail.com to exchange your tickets.
Purchasers also can give tickets to another person or receive a refund. All transactions must be made by Thursday. If not, your ticket will be refunded and you will have to re-purchase a ticket. Those who purchased tickets through a third party must seek a refund from them.
Tickets are $41 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 476-2200 or go online to stargazerstheatre.com.