For punk rock fans of the early 2000s, this is the boulevard of dreams come true.
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer are teaming up for the "Hella Mega" stadium tour, producer Live Nation announced Tuesday.
The worldwide tour, also presented by Harley-Davidson, kicks off June 13, 2020, in Paris and includes a July 28 stop at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City just outside Denver.
The tour's 20-city North American leg begins July 17 in Seattle with stops also planned at Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field and Fenway Park.
To celebrate the announcement, all three bands will perform Tuesday at the legendary venue Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles.
Green Day is known for songs such as "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" and "Wake Me Up When September Ends," which frontman Billy Joe Armstrong played with to tease the tour reveal. On Monday, he tweeted a video of him playing the song and changed the lyrics to “Wake me up on September 10.”
Weezer, which recently played at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, is known for hits such as "Buddy Holly" and came back into the spotlight when its cover of Toto's "Africa" became a viral hit last year.
Fall Out Boy's roster of tunes includes "Sugar, We're Going Down" and "Dance, Dance."
Tickets for "Hella Mega" go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are available at Ticketmaster.com and livenation.com.