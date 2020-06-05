Long live the Green Box Arts Festival installations.
One of the most anticipated parts of the popular annual Green Mountain Falls festival will survive the pandemic: the eclectic and joy-inducing art installations. Maybe you remember the Musical Swings, Cloud City or last year’s “1.8 Green Mountain Falls,” Janet Echelman’s piece that was suspended over Gazebo Lake.
Most of the 10-day event, which in the past has included performances by internationally known dance companies and musicians, making s’mores under the stars, hikes, cooking classes and a Fourth of July block concert, is canceled. Remaining are the installations and five virtual conversations called “Happy Hour with Chris and Larry,” with festival co-founders Christian Keesee, a New York City-based philanthropist and chairman of Kirkpatrick Bank and Kirkpatrick Oil & Gas Co., and Larry Keigwin, a New York City-based choreographer and artistic director of Keigwin + Co.
Colorado Springs native Pard Morrison will bring one of his colorful, totem pole-like installations to the tiny town 11 miles west of Colorado Springs. “Heartmouth” will be up at Gazebo Lake on Lake Street from June 26 through Sept. 7.
“With the anonymity of our social media-based culture, too often people use the platform for less than genuine ideals and self-aggrandizing,” says Morrison. “’Heartmouth’ was created to convey that we are always stronger together, and if you are going to open your mouth it better be coming from your heart.”
Oklahoma painter Chad Mount will display his “Pondering Ponderosas with Purpose” on the Lake Street billboard from June 26 through Sept. 7.
“I aspire to inspire an audience to actively reconnect with nature, using art and modern mechanics as the medium,” says Mount. “The results are as delightfully unpredictable as nature itself.”
The free “Happy Hour” episodes will be available around July 4 and take the place of the festival’s previous in-person ArtDesk conversations, which covered the areas of music, art, dance and animal well-being. This year’s conversations will feature artists Morrison, Mount and Spencer Finch, musician Kyle Dillingham and others.
The festival began as an artist-in-residency program featuring Keigwin’s troupe, and expanded after the town and surrounding communities expressed high interest. The event has attracted up to 1,000 people in past years, and has broadened to include music, the culinary arts and scores of classes and activities, including yoga, stargazing, conversations with artists, wine tasting and bingo.
