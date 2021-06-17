Price: Free for many activities, including outdoor concerts, Sunday Sing-alongs, yoga classes, ArtDesk conversations; American Ballet Theatre performances are sold out; registration required for many events; greenboxarts.org

Seven things to do

Registration is required for the following free events at the Green Box Arts Festival. Go online to greenboxarts.org.

• Fourth of July Block Party with Collective Groove: Celebrate the holiday with dance tunes from the '60s to today. The free concert's from 7-9 p.m. July 4 at the Green Box Farm Stand, 6990 Lake St., but show up at 6:30 p.m. to take advantage of the photo booth at the Lake Street billboard.

• Block Party: Concert with the Reminders: The internationally known duo features Brussels-born emcee Big Samir and Queens-born emcee and vocalist Aja Black. Together they produce reggae-flavored hip-hop, and they'll close out the festival from 7-8:30 p.m. July 10 at the Green Box Farm Stand, 6990 Lake St.

• Three Friday Film Nights: Bring blankets and chairs to watch free movies under the constellations. June 25 is "An American Tail: Fievel Goes West," July 2 is "Best in Show," July 9 is "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." Screenings are from 8-10 p.m. at the Green Box Farm Stand, 6990 Lake St.

• Six ArtDesk Conversations: Pack some new knowledge in your big brain during these hour-long conversations with a number of interesting people. Topics include art history with Dr. Jim Raughton; dance with choreographer Silas Farley and dancers from American Ballet Theatre; pop culture with Bob Blackburn; music with Vicky Gregor; and a discussion about the art of James Turrell. The events are at Church in the Wildwood, 10585 Ute Pass Ave.

• Sunday Sing-alongs with the Colorado Springs Conservatory: Tire out those vocal cords as CSC mentors and alumni guide audiences in standards, rock classics and all the songs you already know. And even if you don't, lyrics will be provided. Sessions are 7:30-8:30 p.m. June 27 and July 11 at Lakeview Terrace Theater, 10580 Foster Ave.

• Pooch Parade: Give your furry loved one a chance to strut around the lake and nab a prize for best-dressed, best smile, most talkative, waggiest tail, you get the picture. It's 1:30-3 p.m. July 3 at the Green Box Farm Stand, 6990 Lake St.

• Yoga classes: Instructor Andrea Lodico will guide students through free vinyasa flow classes outdoors from 9-10 a.m. June 28-July 2 and July 5-9 at Bear Crossing Studio, 6850 Park Ave.