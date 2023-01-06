Artist Lineup

Stillhouse Junkies. The Colorado-based bluegrass trio will be working on their next album while in residence, ending their time with a performance in Colorado Springs.

Amir Amiri. The Iranian composer and master of the Santur, a 72-string Persian instrument dating from 500 BCE., will spend the month composing works for two international ensembles.

Arvin Ramgoolam & Paula Bohince. Ramgoolam is a Colorado-based novelist and Bohince is a Pittsburgh-based poet. Both will be working on individual literary projects and engaging with the community through masterclasses, workshops and pubic readings.

Brooke Smiley. Somatic movement educator, licensed builder and dancer, Smiley practices her art drawing from both western and indigenous perspectives. Smiley plans to work with the community on her series of earth-based public art projects.

Nikki Pike. Denver-based visual artist Pike plans to create an outdoor sculptural work utilizing bark-skinned forms. The artist and activist will install the project just before the 2023 Green Box Arts Festival.

Paul Taylor Dance Company. The Paul Taylor Dance Company will headline the 15th Annual Green Box Arts Festival. Keigwin has been commissioned by the company to create a new work that will premiere at Lincoln Center in New York Spring of 2024.

Edwin Ushiro. Hawaiian artist Ushiro works in entertainment as a concept designer, storyboard artist and illustrator. He plans on creating paintings that explore the oral traditions, focusing on ghosts and legends of the Pikes Peak region.

Carole d'Inverno and Bill Frisell. Partners for decades, the pair will explore their artwork together for the first time. D’Inverno is an abstract painter who grew up in Italy & Belgium, and Frisell is a Grammy-Award winning Jazz musician.