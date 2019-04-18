Here are half a dozen places to check out for Easter brunch around Colorado Springs. Reservations required:
• DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., featuring live music and entertainment. Seating times are every half hour between 10:00 AM – 3 p.m. Details: 576-8900, tinyurl.com/yxvejnl5.
• Springs Orleans, 123 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Cajun and Creole brunch with bottomless mimosas for $10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details: 520-0123, springsorleans.com.
• Hotel Eleganté, 2886 S. Circle Drive, champagne and mimosa brunch 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details: 576-5900, hotelelegante.com.
• Cheyenne Mountain Resort at Mountain View Restaurant, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, with Easter egg hunt, face painters, a bunny patch and a petting zoo, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details: 538-4000, cheyennemountain.com.
• Prime 25, 1605 S. Tejon St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details: 358-9822, prime25.com.
• The Antler's, A Wyndham Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Details: 955-5600, antlers.com.
Click here for more local dining and drink updates.