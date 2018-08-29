This year, Denver is welcoming a new music festival called Grandoozy. Headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Florence and the Machine and Stevie Wonder. Inspired by the essence of Colorado, Grandoozy will feature local microbreweries, an 80s Ski Lodge space and panels with athletes and outdoor activists. The festival will run from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 14 through Sept. 16 at Overland Park Golf Course.
Friday, Sept. 14
Rock Stage
2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Amzy
3:15 p.m.-4 p.m. Andy Frasco & the U.N.
4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Ty Dolla $ign
6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Miguel
8:30 p.m.-9:40 p.m. Kendrick Lamar
Paper Stage
2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m. Bayonne
4 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Tennis
5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. BIG K.R.I.T.
7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. The War on Drugs
Scissors Stage
2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Flaural
3:15 p.m.-4 p.m. Jade Bird
4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Bishop Briggs
6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Phoenix
The Break Room
2:15 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Dead Set Yoga with Sunny Trails
3:15 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Deep Club Deejays
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Kim Ann Foxman
6 p.m.-8 p.m. Heidi
8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Doc Martin
80s Ski Lodge
2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Conservation Conversations: Holding On To Our Public Place featuring Amy Roberts (Executive Director of Outdoor Industry Association), Jon Miller (Founder and CEO of Backcountry United), Mario Molina (Executive Director of Protect Our Winters)
3:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Golden Girls with DJ Erin Stereo
5:45 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Trap’d in the 80’s with Milky.wav
7:45 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Goth Night with DJ Slave1
Saturday, Sept. 15
Rock Stage
2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Head for the Hills
3:15 p.m.-4 p.m. The Soul Rebels
4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Snow Tha Product
6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Sturgill Simpson
8:30 p.m.-9:45 p.m. Florence and the Machine
Paper Stage
2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m. Wilderado
4 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Poolside
5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. 6lack
7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Young the Giant
Scissors Stage
2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Gasoline Lollipops
3:15 p.m.-4 p.m. Cherry Glazerr
4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. SunSquabi
The Break Room
2:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Yoga with CorePower
3:15 p.m.-5 p.m. Weird Touch
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Eli Escobar
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Purple Disco Machine
8 p.m.- 9:30 p.m. Tensnake
80s Ski Lodge
2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Business as Activism: How the Outdoor Industry Is Becoming a Political Force: Alex Boian (Outdoor Industry Association), Annelise Loevlie (CEO of Icelantic), Christian Knapp (Chief Marketing Officer of Aspen Skiing Company)
3:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Whip It! With DJ Jason Heller
5:45 p.m.-7:30 p.m. 80’s Italian Disco with Weird Touch
7:45 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Shout at the Devil with Mr. Steak
Sunday, Sept. 16
Rock Stage
1:30 p.m.-2 p.m. The Drunken Hearts
2:45 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Black Pumas
4:15 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Mavis Staples
6 p.m.-7 p.m. Logic
8 p.m.-10 p.m. Stevie Wonder
Paper Stage
2 p.m.-2:45 p.m. Dragondeer
3:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m. Kelela
5 p.m.- 6 p.m. De La Soul
7 p.m.-8 p.m. The Chainsmokers
Scissors Stage
1:30 p.m.-2 p.m. Lost Lakes
2:45 p.m.-3:30 p.m. TBA
4:15 p.m.-5 p.m. Daniel Caesar
6 p.m-7 p.m. St. Vincent
The Break Room
1:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Yoga with CorePower
2:45 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Nocturnal Residents
4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Soul Clap
6 p.m.-7 p.m. Leon Vynehall
7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Jon Hopkins (DJ set)
80s Ski Lodge
2 p.m.- 2:45 p.m. Off-Season: Talking to Great Athletes About Their Love of The Outdoors: Bobby Brown, Gretchen Bleiler, Jeremy Bloom, Julian Carr
3:15 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Big Styles Presents The Royal Rumble: Prince vs. MJ
5:15 p.m.- 6:45 p.m. Truffle Shuffle for the Goonies
7:15 p.m.- 8:15 p.m. Back in the Day with DJ Maseo