You’ll never forget the first time you hear Yola’s voice.
Here’s mine.
There’s a country road in my hometown called Bowman Mill. It’s a five-minute drive from the house I grew up in, but I’ve never known it as a road for driving.
Everything about it is the perfect picture of a Kentucky byway. Since I started running at the age of 11, it’s been my favorite road to log a few miles and let my mind wander. Or let my mind turn off.
That’s where I was one morning last July when I listened to Yola’s music for the first time.
While I ran, I planned to play her debut album, “Walk Through Fire,” in full, because I was going to see her live the next day.
The first song, called “Ride Out in the Country,” came on.
Yola’s voice about knocked me over. So did these words: “Falling out of love with you is not an easy thing to do, but you don’t care about me, baby.”
“Running here is all I know,” she sings next. “The country satisfies my soul, when I think I’m going crazy.”
I’d say it stopped me in my tracks, but the song — and its similarities to my life at that time (falling out of love with someone and going a little crazy) and the literal placement of my feet on a country road — pushed me to keep going. I listened to it on repeat for the next several miles.
I tell this story because of all the things Yola has done since releasing her debut album one year ago, this is still what stands out to me. As soon as I heard her voice, she made me feel something.
She gave words to what I was feeling. She gave words to why I love that country road.
Around the time of that run, the British singer-songwriter was emerging as a rising star.
“When I tell people that my dreams are coming true this year it’s not just a line,” she wrote on Instagram on July 28.
The post came the day after Yola sang on stage with her idols Dolly Parton and Mavis Staples at the Newport Folk Festival.
More dreams came true. She earned four Grammy nominations. She’s going on tour with Chris Stapleton this summer. She just sang on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.
When I talked to Yola ahead of her show on Tuesday at Denver’s Bluebird Theatre, she described it all as a “whirlwind.”
“It’s been very hard to process any of it on an emotional level,” she said. “Every single time something awesome happens, you’re about to go, ‘Yay, that’s awesome’ and you can’t even finish awesome because something else awesome happened.”
As the year went on and new fans (from Brandi Carlile to Kacey Musgraves) encountered the genre-mixing Yola, we all agreed: When you hear that voice, you get it. And you want to know her story.
So, the 36-year-old has been telling her story a lot over the past year. Her pre-2019 life — growing up poor, being homeless at 21, singing backup for Adele one time, surviving a house fire that inspired the album’s name and 20 years of trying to make it in music — has been documented in profiles by outlets like NPR and The New York Times.
“The way that (the album) has been received has been utterly refreshing,” she said.
For her, it’s been a long time coming. Starting in 2012, Yola began to reinvent herself. She learned to play the guitar. She built a band. She wrote a hit song in the U.K. and got good money for the royalties, becoming her own “rich daddy,” she said. She used the money to fly her band to Nashville and get in front of the right people.
“I went through quite a sea change, if you will, in my kind of mental approach,” she said. “That was by and large how I spent that time, it was building a plan. And so this plan is what we’re acting through now.”
The plan hinges on “Walk Through Fire” being a success. And it is. The album is full of breakup songs about both Yola’s ex-lovers and former self.
Case in point: “Ride Out in the Country.”
In the song’s music video, the singer drives a pickup on a quiet road and buries a body, which turns out to be another Yola. “Doormat Yola goes in the ground where she belongs!” she told The New York Times about the video.
The song, she told me, is inspired by her favorite ways of turning her mind off: riding motorcycles and riding horses.
“A lot of the things I do in my spare time pertain to the escapism of some kind,” she said. “That release allows me to get perspective.”
Yola hasn’t had much spare time lately. When she does, when she takes her next ride out in the country, she’ll have a lot to process. The other day, for example, she learned about a new fan of hers: Elton John.
“That’s been 2019,” she said. “It’s been just an artillery of awesomeness.”