Before all the albums and millions of views and Grammy nominations, a young Jamaican woman named Shauna thought of how she wanted to introduce herself.
“Shauna means pretty in Swahili,” she said. “I think women all around the world are beautiful, but we don’t always remember how powerful we are.”
The aspiring musician changed her name to Etana.
It translates to “Strong One,” which is also the title of Etana’s 2007 debut album.
But her true introduction to the music scene showed a “sad story and sad reality,” Etana said.
In a video for her first single, “Wrong Address,” a solemn Etana sits from a porch stoop while singing about inequality in her native country. She wrote the lyrics after hearing a story from her aunt, who applied to a job and was turned down because of where she lived.
The song hit a nerve, receiving heavy radio play in Jamaica and making it to the No. 1 spot on many reggae music charts. It earned Etana a loyal fan base early in her career, which has kept gaining strength.
She has since released eight albums and collected a series of accolades to prove her name is to be remembered. She has also helped spread the word about reggae.
In 2014, Etana became the first female in 17 years to take the No. 1 spot on the Billboard’s reggae album chart.
Etana has snagged two Grammy nominations, including in 2018 when she was the first female in over 20 years to be nominated in the best reggae album category.
As other musicians might’ve slowed down during the pandemic, Etana put out albums in 2020 and 2021.
Her latest record is called “Pamoja,” which translates to “together.”
“I heard a lot of talk that because of the pandemic that families were separating, people were fighting more than normal,” she said. “I thought I’d make an album that would help people come together.”
She has been touring in support of “Pamoja” for the last year and will perform Thursday at Lulu’s Downstairs in Manitou Springs.
For those who haven’t seen her live, Etana recalls one of her previous show posters that read, “They say, you know Bob Marley, but do you know Etana?”
“It’s a feel-good vibe,” she said. “It makes you rock, it makes you dance, it makes you let go.”
As her career has progressed, Etana has doubled down on the kind of positivity reggae music is often known for.
“I think sometimes we get so caught up in our everyday life that we forget to let go and stay positive,” she said. “My performance is just a reminder is that we need to let go sometimes. It’s important.”
When she performs, it can be tough to choose a set list from such a huge songbook. Etana often encourages fans to message her song requests on social media, which seems daunting for a singer with 180,000 followers on Instagram and 1 million followers on Facebook.
As an independent artist under a record label she owns, though, it’s up to her to check messages if she wants. Having a say in such details is part of Etana’s power.
Her fans have noticed. They often call her “Strong One.”
“This journey comes with joy and pain and triumph,” she said. “In the end, the most important thing is the people’s lives I’ve touched along the way.”