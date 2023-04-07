In a parallel universe, Toto’s epochal No. 1 hit “Africa” might not have existed.

The Grammy Award-winning rock band’s fourth album, “Toto IV,” was done. Until Toto co-founder, keyboardist and singer David Paich started noodling around on his new synthesizer.

He came up with sounds that inspired him to call in the band’s other founder, drummer Jeff Porcaro, to do some percussion loops, and eventually took their shiny new tune to the rest of the band.

“When the guys heard the song, they said that’ll be nice on a solo album,” Paich said from his office in Calabasas, Calif., “which is a polite way of saying that’s not going on our album. It was an eleventh hour song.”

And thank all the musical gods the group was wise enough to add the 10th track to its finished 1982 album, because the song “Africa” sparked something undefinable for millions around the world, as evidenced by its pop culture resume: more than 850 million views of the video on YouTube; more than a billion plays of the song on Spotify; a 2018 cover by rock band Weezer; a 2019 sound installation in the Namib Desert where the song plays on a never-ending loop; the website ibless.therains.downin.africa, featuring continuous plays of the music video; and the 2017 Vice.com article deeming “Africa” the “internet’s favorite song.”

Paich, no stranger to the all-encompassing love the world harbors for his song, takes it in stride.

“I try to not take the highs too high and the lows too low,” he said. “I appreciate that and I’m flattered.”

Paich no longer regularly performs with the band, which performs Sunday at Pikes Peak Center, though he occasionally makes a surprise appearance. Nowadays he enjoys his role as musical director, helping the guys rehearse and learn songs.

“Toto has been diverse with great musicians,” Paich said. “The musicianship is the focal point and how diverse and how many styles we can play. We decided to not limit ourselves to being a rock ‘n’ roll band in a bar room.”

Paich was 14 when he met Porcaro and his brother Steve Porcaro, who played keyboards and sang in Toto. They cross-pollinated musically in high school, Paich says, but didn’t get Toto together until 1977, after they’d all done extensive session work with the intention of gaining experience before stepping into a recording studio.

“We got a feel for how to approach different types of songs,” Paich said. “It was very important for genre, shadings, textures, fabrics.”

Nowadays the only remaining full-time, original member of the band is guitarist Steve Lucather, though Joseph Williams, son of music composer John Williams, has served as lead singer on and off since 1986.

Paich also is the songwriter behind some of the group’s other iconic songs, including 1978’s “Hold the Line” and 1982’s “Rosanna,” also off the “Toto IV” album.

He threw everything he had into making “Rosanna.”

“My whole wheelhouse. All the things I’ve learned from making records,” he said. “We made a great record. It demonstrates a lot of different styles. And all the guys take solos.”

Making music is a discipline, he says. Even today he practices piano every day and works on some aspects of a song or writes lyrics. And he’s learned there are ways to know when he’s made a doozy of a song.

“When you can sit and just play it on a piano and people know it, that’s when you know it’s a great song,” Paich said.

“Or when someone can sing it to you. You’ve got to be able to hum your song if it’s a hit.”

