Grammy Award winner Tool will bring its "Fear Inoculum" tour to The Broadmoor World Arena next year.
The longtime Los Angeles rock band will stop in Colorado Springs on Jan. 28, more than a year after canceling its tour in the summer of 2020 due to the pandemic.
Tickets are $100-$150 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to axs.com or broadmoorworldarena.com. Alternative rock band Blonde Redhead will open the show.
The band's first EP, "Opiate," was released in 1992, and their first full-length album, "Undertow," in 1993. Their latest, "Fear Inoculum," dropped in 2019. Hits include "7empest," "Lateralus," "10,000 Days" and "Sober."