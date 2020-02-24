On the heels of its recent Grammy Award win, longtime metal band Tool will bring its "Fear Inoculum" tour to Broadmoor World Arena on June 19.
Tickets are $99.50 to $150 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.
The quartet took home a Grammy for their single "7empest," off their latest album, "Fear Inoculum," which dropped in August. It was their first record in 13 years and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard charts.
Their first release, 1993's "Undertow," made them a staple of the heavy metal scene throughout the '90s and into the 2000s. Hits include "Sober," "Schism," "Lateralus" and "Ænema."