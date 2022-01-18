6_21_01 M Ozzfest 900 (copy)

Grammy Award-winning band Slipknot will perform June 9 at Broadmoor World Arena. (Jay Janner/The Gazette)

 Jay Janner

Grammy Award-winning metal stalwart Slipknot will roll into Colorado Springs later this year.

The group will bring its "Knotfest Roadshow" to Broadmoor World Arena June 9. Hip-hop groups Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 will open.

Tickets are $59.50-$115 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to broadmoorworldarena.com or axs.com.

The band's last album, 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind," debuted at No. 1 in a dozen countries, including the U.S. A new album, which includes the single "The Chapeltown Rag," their first new song in two years, is set to drop this year. 

Slipknot formed in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1995, and rose to fame in 1999 after the debut of its eponymous album.

